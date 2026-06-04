2026: Omisore’s Ally Resigns from APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Osun State Commissioner for Education and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Folorunso Oladoyin Bamisayemi, has resigned his membership of the party.

Bamisayemi, who served in the administration of former Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, announced his resignation in a letter dated June 1, 2026.

The resignation letter, addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Kere Ward 09 in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State, stated that his decision takes immediate effect.

Bamisayemi informed the ward leadership of the party that he was relinquishing his membership of the APC without stating the reasons for his decision.

In a follow-up Facebook post, the former commissioner wrote: “After weeks of introspection and reflection on recent political developments within the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, I have conclusively resolved to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect. I sincerely appreciate the leadership and members of the party at the state level, Ife federal constituency, and Ife South Local Government. Thank you!”

The letter was also copied to the APC Chairman in Ife South Local Government Area, Hon. Gbenga Oladokun.

The development comes amid ongoing political realignments and consultations ahead of future electoral contests in Osun State.

As of the time of filing this report, Bamisayemi has yet to publicly disclose his next political move or whether he intends to join another political party.

They maintained that their position was guided by the principles of equity, justice, fairness and constitutional compliance, stressing that the Itsekiri people would continue to pursue their interests through peaceful and lawful means.