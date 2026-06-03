Flynas Begins Airlift of Ogun, Kebbi Pilgrims to Nigeria

The airlift of Ogun and Kebbi States pilgrims in Saudi Arabia back to Nigeria would begin on June 4, 2026, by a Saudi-designated Nigerian Hajj carrier, Flynas.

This was announced in a statement signed by Mr. Mahmood Muhammad Abande of the Flynas Media Office on June 2, 2026.

The airline said the inbound flights would be executed by six A330 wide-body Boeing aircraft deployed by the company.

The statement said the first return flight would transport the first contingent of Ogun State pilgrims from the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to the newly established Gateway International Airport in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The second return flight, according to the statement, will airlift the first batch of Kebbi State pilgrims from the Jeddah airport to the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, the same day.

The following day, June 5, the airline said it would conduct two additional flights from Jeddah airport to Abeokuta and Birnin Kebbi, respectively.

The statement quoted the Managing Director/CEO of First Planet Travels Limited and General Sales Agent (GSA) for Flynas in Nigeria, Alhaji Umar Kaila, as saying that the airline had concluded arrangements to conduct a seamless operation in line with international best practices.

He said during the outbound operation, Flynas had transported 11,342 pilgrims and officials to the holy land in 30 flights in a record time of two weeks.

Kaila said the airline had already delivered 13, 832 units of five-litre Zamzam water bottles to Nigeria ahead of the pilgrims’ return.

The airline will airlift pilgrims from Kebbi, Lagos, Osun, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun, and Nasarawa States, according to Kaila.

The statement said the Flynas Coordinator of Operations, Malam Ahmad Ruma, had met with the airline ground staff in Makkah last Monday to review operational procedures, guidelines, and logistics ahead of the outbound operation.

Ruma urged the ground staff to uphold the professionalism and ethics the airline is known for as they are deployed to the airport and pilgrims’ accommodations in Makkah for the management of pilgrims’ luggage..

RMB Leads Paras Energy’s N15bn Five-Year Bond Offering

Nume Ekeghe

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMB Nigeria) has acted as Lead Issuing House and Bookrunner on the successful N15 billion five-year fixed-rate senior unsecured bond issued by Paras Energy Funding SPV Plc under its N25 billion bond issuance programme.

The issuance, which carries a coupon of 18 per cent per annum, marks the inaugural bond from the SPV and represents a landmark transaction for Paras Energy and Natural Resources Development Limited (Paras Energy).

Paras Energy is a privately held energy company operating across the full power value chain, spanning power generation, solar engineering, procurement and construction, substations, transmission infrastructure, and operations and maintenance. The company is a member of the African Industries Group (AIG or the Group), a diversified industrial conglomerate with deep roots in the Nigerian economy and over five decades of operations in the country.

The transaction represents the first time a privately held company in the power sector is issuing an unwrapped bond for its first issuance. Proceeds of the Bond will be strategically deployed to expand Paras Energy’s generating capacity and accelerate its growth as an independent power plant operator, while deepening its client portfolio across West Africa.

Commenting on the Bond Issuance, Group Chief Financial Officer, African Industries Group, Mr. Munish Modi, said: “This successful issuance marks a defining moment for Paras Energy and the African Industries Group. As a pioneer private power supplier to the national grid, we are proud to further demonstrate our commitment to Nigeria’s energy security through innovative financing. The strong investor support affirms our strategy, operational track record, and mission to unlock productivity across the West African economy.”

Also, the Head of Debt, Capital Markets Nigeria, RMB Nigeria, Laju Atake, highlighted that: “We are delighted to have advised Paras Energy on its successful debut bond issuance, providing end-to-end guidance across structuring, regulatory engagements and distribution, resulting in the best possible outcome for the company. This transaction demonstrates that well-positioned private sector participants in the power value chain can access long-term funding without reliance on guarantees and/or external support. RMB Nigeria remains deeply committed to deepening Nigeria’s debt capital markets and partnering with leading corporates to deliver innovative, well-structured, and sustainable financing solutions.”

The Executive Director, RMB Nigeria Head of Investment Banking Broader Africa, Chidi Iwuchukwu, added: “As Lead Issuing House, RMB Nigeria is proud to have partnered Paras Energy on this landmark transaction. The company’s ability to achieve full subscription on its first issuance highlights the depth of domestic liquidity and the importance of structuring, transparency, and credit quality in attracting institutional capital. We expect this to pave the way for increased participation by private issuers in the power sector, supporting greater capital mobilisation and accelerating sectoral growth.”