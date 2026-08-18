NBA, UNICEF Seal  N120m Deal to Expand Justice for Children

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have entered into a ₦120 million partnership to strengthen access to justice for children and young people across Nigeria.

The programme, covered by an institutional contract running from July 9, 2026 to March 30, 2027, will focus on improving legal representation for children, strengthening child-friendly justice mechanisms, and expanding the capacity of Lawyers handling cases involving young people.

Under the agreement, the NBA will lead activities including policy advocacy, nationwide training and certification of more than 7,000 Lawyers, expansion of pro bono services, community awareness campaigns, legal-aid mechanisms and quality assurance for legal representation. The programme will also promote diversion, and non-custodial measures as alternatives to detention.

The partnership builds on earlier cooperation between UNICEF and the NBA, on reforming Nigeria’s justice system for children. Previous joint initiatives have focused on reducing child detention and overcrowding in juvenile facilities, strengthening child-protection systems, expanding legal aid and promoting full implementation of the Child Rights Act across Nigeria.

The latest programme is expected to improve children’s access to timely legal assistance, increase the use of diversion and non-custodial measures, reduce the detention of children and strengthen legal-aid structures across the country. It will also seek to give children a greater voice in justice processes, and promote policies that take their particular needs into account.

The initiative comes against a difficult background, for child protection in Nigeria. UNICEF says millions of Nigerian children remain exposed to protection risks arising from conflict, displacement, poverty and other emergencies, underscoring the need for stronger systems capable of protecting children and ensuring access to essential services, including justice.

For the legal profession, the partnership places Lawyers at the centre of efforts to make Nigeria’s justice system more responsive to children, particularly those who come into contact with the law. For children and young people, its ultimate test will be whether the programme translates into better legal representation, fewer unnecessary detentions and a justice system that protects their rights, while giving them a genuine opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration.