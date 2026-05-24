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UN Raises the Alarm over Acute Hunger in Nigeria, Says 35m People at Risk in Coming Months

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) at the weekend warned that about 35 million Nigerians were at risk of acute hunger from June to August.
The UN Humanitarian Country Team in New York City, United States, said Nigeria was facing a deepening hunger crisis, with millions at risk as the lean season approaches.


“Nearly one in seven people, that is 35 million people nationwide in Nigeria, are likely to face acute food insecurity during this year’s lean season, which runs from June to August,” it said.
The UN said the latest report made Nigeria one of the world’s largest hunger crises, with the burden falling overwhelmingly in the northern part of the country.


“If assistance is further delayed, millions of families will be forced to reduce meals further, sell assets, or withdraw their children from school with the long-term impact that we know it has,” it said.


Across North-west and North-east Nigeria, the UN said an estimated 6.4 million children were likely to be acutely malnourished this year.
“Our partners and we are appealing for urgent funding to scale up life-saving assistance,” the global multilateral body said.

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