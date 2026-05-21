Report: How Frontier Firms Are Re-building Operating Model for AI

Emma Okonji

Over the last few years, the way software gets built has moved through four distinct patterns of human-agent collaboration, and the same patterns are beginning to show up across other functions.

According to Microsoft 2026 Work Trend Index research report, every business leader knows the world is changing, but only a fraction of leaders have a clear picture of what to do about it.

The four patterns, according to the research findings, are the place to start, adding that the real work ahead for leaders is redesigning their firm’s operating model around the collaboration patterns.

The Microsoft 2026 Work Trend Index research stated that “As agent use increases, human involvement doesn’t disappear, it changes shape. What declines is the amount of tactical, step-by-step execution work humans do themselves. And what rises is the need for humans to set direction, define standards and evaluate outcomes. Ultimately, the goal is not to move every task and business process to the fourth pattern.”

“The shift is already visible in output, with 58 per cent of AI users saying they’re producing work they couldn’t have a year ago, rising to 80 per cent among Frontier Professionals, the most advanced AI users in our research. Additionally, when AI users were asked which human skills are most important as AI takes on more work, they said two topped the list: quality control of AI output (50 per cent) and critical thinking — that is, analyzing information objectively and making a reasoned judgment (46 per cent),” the report stated.