Rank Capital Named 7th Fastest-Growing Fintech in Africa 

Kayode Tokede

Rank Capital, has been named the 7th fastest-growing financial technology company, the 6th in Nigeria and the 12th overall fastest-growing company in Africa on the Financial Times’ annual “Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies” list.

The annual ranking, compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, identifies the top 100 African companies that have shown the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues.

Rank Capital’s high placement underscores its rapid growth and the viability of its unique community-powered model in the Nigerian financial services sector. It also places it among an elite group of African startups that have maintained high-velocity growth despite global economic headwinds.

CEO and Co-Founder of Rank, Femi Iromini said, “Rank Capital’s ranking is a powerful validation of our mission to make prosperity common. By blending modern technology with the age-old power of social trust, we are proving that community-powered wealth-building is not just viable – it is the future. This milestone belongs to our users and partners who believe that we can rise faster when we rise together”

The recognition follows a transformative period for the wider company, which recently rebranded from ‘Moni’ to Rank and completed the strategic acquisitions of AjoMoney and Zazzau Microfinance Bank (now Rank MFB).