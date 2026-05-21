  • Wednesday, 20th May, 2026

Interswitch Supports Africa’s Creative Ecosystem, Spotlights Excellence

Business | 38 seconds ago

At the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), Interswitch, through its flagship brands Quickteller and Verve, has again reinforced its steadfast commitment to driving the growth of Africa’s creative ecosystem.

As a key sponsor of this year’s awards, Interswitch championed three major categories, each reflecting the depth, richness, and diversity of African storytelling. Quickteller featured as sponsor of the Best Music Score category, recognising the composers and sound designers who bring emotion and depth to visual storytelling, while Verve sponsored both the Best Writing in a Movie category and Best Writing in a TV Series category, spotlighting the writers whose narratives continue to shape culture, influence audiences, and elevate African content on the global stage.

Following a vibrant Cultural Day celebration at Federal Palace Hotel, the 12th AMVCAs held at Eko Hotel, brought together leading actors, filmmakers, producers, and industry stakeholders from across the continent. Beyond the glamour and recognition, the event underscored a broader shift in the increasing global relevance of African stories and the growing economic potential of the creative sector.

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