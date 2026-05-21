Of Telecoms Tariff and Quality Service Delivery

From the inception of the 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariff, which took effect in January 2025, telecoms operators have been investing heavily in telecoms infrastructure in order to boost and sustain quality service delivery across networks, but such investments have come under serious threat by vandals who willfully destroy and steal telecoms infrastructure, writes Emma Okonji

Across the vast and pulsating landscape of Nigeria’s digital economy, telecommunications infrastructure has become the invisible architecture upon which commerce, governance, finance, education and human interaction now precariously rest.

The modern Nigerian city no longer merely runs on roads and electricity; it breathes through fibre optics, spectrum waves, data centres and towering base stations that silently sustain the rhythm of national existence.

Yet, as digital consumption surges with relentless intensity, the nation’s telecoms ecosystem now confronts an unavoidable truth: scale has become destiny.

The recent intervention by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Quality of Service therefore arrives not as a routine regulatory statement, but as a profound strategic reminder that the future of Nigeria’s digital civilisation depends upon the ability of operators to build ahead of demand, rather than perpetually chase it.

Need for Infrastructure

Indeed, the pressures confronting the sector are immense. Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital population is consuming data at unprecedented velocity. Streaming platforms, fintech ecosystems, AI-powered services, cloud computing, gaming applications, virtual collaboration tools and enterprise connectivity are exerting extraordinary pressure on network architecture nationwide.

In this environment, maintaining service quality has evolved into a sophisticated engineering marathon requiring colossal investment, operational resilience and infrastructural foresight.

It is precisely within this crucible that Nigeria’s telecommunications giants — including MTN, Globacom Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and T2, among others— are executing what may fittingly be described as an audacious national digital dig-in.

The telcos’ expansive infrastructure commitment continues to occupy a particularly strategic position within Nigeria’s telecommunications evolution.

Network Expansion

Over the years, the companies have consistently pursued aggressive network expansion initiatives designed not merely for urban dominance, but for inclusive national connectivity. From metropolitan commercial corridors to deeply rural communities often neglected by digital development. Globacom for instance has continued to widen the frontiers of access through sustained investments in fibre deployment, transmission upgrades and base station expansion.

Globacom’s recent large-scale importation and deployment of advanced network equipment, high-capacity power systems, fibre transmission facilities and next-generation radio infrastructure further underscores its own determination to reinforce network stability and service sustainability.

These heavy-duty technological deployments are not cosmetic interventions; they represent deep structural investments aimed at strengthening capacity, reducing congestion and improving user experience across both densely populated cities and underserved rural settlements.

Particularly commendable is the operator’s continued expansion into semi-urban and rural corridors where commercial returns may not immediately justify the enormous capital expenditure involved. Yet such investments embody a broader developmental philosophy: that connectivity itself has become a social equaliser capable of unlocking economic participation, educational inclusion and digital empowerment.

Like engineers constructing cathedrals beneath a turbulent sky, telecom operators across Nigeria are now reinforcing the nation’s digital spine against unprecedented pressures.

MTN Nigeria continues to deepen its broadband footprint through extensive fibre investments, accelerated 5G rollout and enhanced enterprise connectivity infrastructure. Airtel Nigeria has intensified rural broadband penetration efforts while modernising network layers to improve speed efficiency and user experience.

T2, despite market pressures, continues targeted optimisation initiatives focused on service reliability and operational resilience.

Collectively, the industry invested over N2.13 trillion in network infrastructure upgrades in 2025 alone, while tower companies committed an additional N373.8 billion towards strengthening operational sustainability nationwide.

More than 2,800 telecom sites were upgraded or newly deployed, while the 2026 expansion cycle has already witnessed the delivery of thousands of additional sites and accelerated 5G deployment across multiple states. Yet the battle for service quality extends far beyond investment figures.

Threat to Telecoms Infrastructure

The sector continues to wrestle against destructive external pressures including fibre vandalism, diesel theft, power instability, right-of-way bottlenecks and incessant fibre cuts caused by road construction activities. The revelation that over 27,000 avoidable fibre-cut incidents occurred nationwide within a single year demonstrates how vulnerable critical digital infrastructure remains.

Nevertheless, the regulatory firmness of the NCC has introduced a new era of accountability. Through stricter quality of service regulations, spectrum optimisation policies, performance monitoring frameworks and consumer compensation enforcement mechanisms, the commission has elevated operational responsibility across the sector.

Progress Report

Encouragingly, measurable progress is beginning to emerge. National download speeds continue to improve, 4G penetration has expanded significantly, network capacity has deepened, and power availability at telecom sites has become increasingly stable.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s telecommunications future will belong not merely to those who possess spectrum licences, but to those with the audacity to build relentlessly beneath the weight of national expectation.

And amid this vast digital reconstruction, Globacom and its industry counterparts are doing far more than erecting towers or transmitting signals.

They are laying the infrastructural grammar of Nigeria’s emerging digital century patiently, expansively and with the quiet determination of institutions building permanence beneath the noise of temporary disruption.