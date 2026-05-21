Google Upgrades Search Engine with Gemini 3.5 Flash, Introduces Search Agents, Agentic Coding

Emma Okonji

Google has upgraded its search engine with its Gemini 3.5 Flash app, integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver sustained frontier performance for agents and coding, designed as the new default model in AI mode for everyone globally.

The upgrade of Google intelligent search box, which is the latest in the past 25 years, puts its most powerful AI tools right at the fingertips of users, making it easier to ask questions and receive prompt answers, thus introducing a new era of AI search.

Gemini 3.5 Flash delivers intelligence that rivals large flagship models on multiple dimensions, at exponential speeds. It’s Google’s strongest agentic and coding model yet, outperforming Gemini 3.1 Pro on challenging coding and agentic benchmarks, and leading in multimodal understanding.

According to a statement from Google, “The balance of speed and performance makes 3.5 Flash ideal for tackling long-horizon agentic tasks. What used to take developers days and auditors weeks, 3.5 Flash can now help complete in a fraction of the time, often at less than half the cost of other frontier models. It rapidly plans, builds and iterates to solve real-world problems, whether it’s developing new applications, maintaining codebases or helping to prepare financial documents.

When coupled with the updated Antigravity harness, 3.5 Flash becomes a powerful engine for deploying collaborative sub-agents to tackle challenges at scale for the most demanding use cases. Under supervision, it can reliably execute multi-step workflows and coding tasks while sustaining frontier performance.”

The enhanced agentic coding capabilities of 3.5 Flash are also delivering even more intelligent experiences across Search, from introducing new information agents that work 24/7 to unlocking more dynamic generative UI experiences.

CEO, Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, said: “Gemini 3.5 and Antigravity are unlocking a new world of agents and agentic capabilities. We’ve been bringing agents to developers and enterprises for a while. Now we are super focused on bringing the power of agents, safely and securely, to consumers so that it works for everyone.”

Gemini 3.5 was developed in accordance with our Frontier Safety Framework. We have strengthened our cyber safeguards, which makes it less likely to generate harmful content, and to mistakenly refuse to answer safe queries. We achieve this with new, more advanced safety training and mitigations, including interpretability tools that help check and understand the AI’s inner reasoning before it provides a response, Pichai further said.

VP, Google Labs, Gemini App & AI Studio, Josh Woodward, said: “Gemini is becoming a more helpful AI assistant, with an intuitive new UI, proactive daily briefs and Gemini Spark, an agent to help you get things done around the clock, delivering proactive, 24/7 help.”

Speaking about the search agents, Pichai was quoted to have said: “We’re entering the era of search agents, where you can easily create, customise and manage multiple AI agents for your many tasks, right in search. We’re starting with i-Information agents, operating in the background, 24/7. The agents intelligently reason across information to find exactly what you need at exactly the right moment. With i-Information agents, you can stay updated on whatever matters most to you. Your agent will intelligently look across everything on the web, like blogs, news sites and social posts, plus our freshest data, such as real-time info on finance, shopping and sports, to monitor for changes related to your specific question.”

In the area of Agentic Coding in Search, Pichai said: “We’re bringing the power of Google Antigravity and the agentic coding capabilities of Gemini 3.5 Flash right into search, to build the ideal response, in the right format for questions asked, tailored precisely to meet the needs of users.

“Whether you want to wrap your mind around astrophysics or visualise how your watch works, Search can design custom layouts, assembling components (like interactive visuals, tables, graphs or simulations) in real-time. These generative UI capabilities will be available for everyone in search this summer, free of charge.”