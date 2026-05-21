  • Wednesday, 20th May, 2026

King Kanu Insists Arsenal Deserved the Premier League Title

Featured | 9 seconds ago

Former Super Eagles Captain, Nwankwo Kanu has joined former Arsenal legends celebrating the Gunners Premier League victory on Tuesday night.

Kanu who was part of the “Invincibles” that last won the Premier League title for Arsenal in 2004. He made 119 appearances with 30 goals to be named as one of the greatest players ever to don the colours of the North London club.

Shortly after  Bournemouth drew 1-1 with Manchester City to hand over the Premier League title to the Gunners with a game to spare, King Kanu took to social media to celebrate his former club.

“KAN U believe it??? Arsenal Forever. The Gunners worked so hard for this. Difficult but they fought. Very well deserved. Come on you gunners,” wrote Kanu who captained Nigeria’s U-23 Dream Team to win the 1996 Olympic men’s football gold medal for Nigeria, nay Africa for the first time.

Kanu must have been fulfilled with the trophy coming home after 22 years that his class of Gunners went all the way to the title without conceding defeat that season in 2004.

Kanu who earlier won the the 1995 UEFA Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam of The Netherlands, before getting a short-spell at Inter Milan of Italy and later played for Portsmouth of England, must also be dreaming a double for his Gunner.

Arsenal have a May 30 UEFA Champions League final date to keep with cup holders PSG.

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