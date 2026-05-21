Chelle Unleashes Osimhen, Lookman, Onuachu, Others on Poland, Portugal 

*Picks a blend of experience and 10 uncapped players for Unity Cup defence in London

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Despite not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, handlers of the Super Eagles have lined up a formidable squad to give Poland and Portugal a big fight before the kickoff of the Mundial next month.

Eric Chelle yesterday unveiled a star-studded Nigerian side led by Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Paul Onuachu to battle both Poland and Portugal in the international friendlies next month.

Also in Chelle’s team are the likes of midfielder Alex Iwobi, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi.

The French Malian gaffer also listed midfielders Frank Onyeka and Alhassan Yusuf in his 24-man squad to confront Poland with legendary Robert Lewandowski and the Portuguese lining up the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris St-Germain quartet of Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos.

The three-time African champions, who have been drawn to face Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau in the race to next summer’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, will tackle hosts Poland at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on Wednesday, 3rd June ((kick-off, 8.45pm Poland time), before flying to Portugal to face Portugal (that country’s last match before this year’s FIFA World Cup finals) at the Estadio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on Wednesday, 10th June (kickoff, 8.45pm Portugal time).

However, before the international friendlies, Chelle will be in London next week to attempt to retain the Unity Cup Mini-Tournament that Nigeria won last year.

For the Unity Cup that will have a semi-final and Final at the Charlton Athletic Stadium (The Valley) between 26th and 30th May, Chelle selected Captain Ndidi, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, defenders Bruno Onyemaeachi and Igoh Ogbu, forwards Moses Simon, Akor Adams and Terem Moffi, and 10 uncapped players.

The Super Eagles will file out against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at The Valley on Tuesday, 26th May, with victory to propel them to the Final against the winner of the clash between Jamaica and India, which holds at the same venue on Wednesday, 27th May.

There are also first-time invitee goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, defenders Emmanuel Fernandez, midfielders Raphael Onyedika, Tochukwu Nnadi and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and forward Rafiu Durosinmi, who is also joining the group for the first time.

Home-boys Michael Atata (goalkeeper), Elias Ochobi, Chibueze Oputa, Obinna Igboke (defenders), and Aderemi Adeoye, Ayobami Junior, Tosin Oyedokun (midfielders) are also called.

THE UNITY CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus) Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England); Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Obinna Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Elias Ochobi (Rivers United); Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa FC, Italy); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City); Samson Tijani (FK Dukla Prague, Czech Republic); Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars); Tosin Oyedokun (Ikorodu City)

Forwards: Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Owen Oseni (Plymouth FC, England); Zadok Abu Yohanna (AIK, Greece); Terem Moffi (FC Porto, Portugal); Rafiu Durosinmi (Pisa FC, Italy); Femi Azeez (Millwall FC, England)

*EAGLES FOR POLAND & PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Terem Moffi (FC Porto, Portugal)