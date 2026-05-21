Coys Drive Conversations on Future of Intelligent Networking

TD Africa, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Operated by Selectium, hosted a high-level partner engagement forum in Lagos, which focused on emerging trends shaping the future of enterprise networking and infrastructure transformation.

Speaking at the forum, Country Manager, HPE Operated by Selectium, Dr. Ifee Kojo, highlighted HPE’s commitment to helping organisations modernise their infrastructure and navigate the future of connectivity.

According to her, “HPE is driving transformation across the entire technology ecosystem, from the data centre to the edge, from IoT to AI-powered connectivity. Our focus is on helping businesses strengthen security, improve scalability, and build intelligent infrastructures that support innovation and growth.”

Coordinating Managing Director at TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, emphasised the importance of future-ready networking in enabling business resilience and long-term digital growth.

“Networking today is no longer just about connectivity; it has become the backbone of enterprise transformation. As organisations embrace AI, cloud environments, remote operations, and data-driven systems, the need for secure, intelligent,” Chimere said.