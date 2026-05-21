Mikel Listed in Fox TV 2026 World Cup Panel

Former Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi, has been named as one of the analysts for Fox Television 2026 World Cup broadcast.

Mikel played in two World Cups for Nigeria at the Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. He captained the Super Eagles in Russia, where the country failed to reach the knockout rounds.

The former Chelsea star will give his expert views during the World Cup alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Clint Dempsey, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Lalas, Peter Schmeichel, Clearance Seedorf and Javier Hernandez.

The 2026 World Cup begins on June 11.

Since retiring from club football in September 2022, Mikel has become more visible doing sports podcast.

It therefore was no surprise that he’s the only African selected amongst the ex internationals to do the World Cup punditry for the American television network. He’s expected to provide the perspective to the 10 African teams that will be in action at the Mundial this summer in North America.