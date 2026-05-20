TCN Arrests Suspects on Nkalagu–Abakiliki Line as Vandalism Cases Hit 276

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the arrest of suspects caught vandalising its facilities along the Nkalagu–Abakaliki 132kV single circuit transmission line in Ebonyi state.

In a statement in Abuja signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the TCN stated that preliminary investigations at the scene established that structural tower members valued at ‘billions of naira’ were systematically removed and sold to illicit scrap metal dealers.

This comes as the TCN has said that over 276 of its towers were vandalised between 2022 and 2025, lamenting the growing negative impact of the menace on its facilities nationwide.

General Manager, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Adeshina Adeonipekun, who spoke during a sensitisation programme in Ogun state, to educate the public on the dangers of vandalising transmission infrastructure, however stated that with the collaboration with host communities, the menace was reducing.

“Between 2022 and 2025, TCN recorded nothing less than 276 tower vandalism. But this year, with the support of communities and proactiveness of our staff, we have been able to minimise the issue of vandalism to about 40,” he stated.

But in the latest incident, the TCN named the suspects as Obinna Nweke and Monday Ezike, who are both indigenes of the Ezza Umuhuali Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, stressing that they were apprehended by local youths and members of a vigilante group acting on a tip-off.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the general public that two suspects were arrested in connection with the vandalism of Towers T15, T16, and T17 along the Nkalagu–Abakaliki 132kV Single Circuit Transmission Line. The arrests were made on May 9, 2026.

“The suspects, identified as Obinna Nweke and Monday Ezike, are both indigenes of the Ezza Umuhuali Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. They were apprehended by local youths and members of a vigilante group acting on a tip-off.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene established that structural tower members valued at billions of naira were systematically removed from the affected towers and allegedly sold to illicit scrap metal dealers. Further investigations revealed that the criminal activity had been ongoing from January 2026 until the suspects’ apprehension,” the TCN stated.

The suspects, it explained, were subsequently handed over to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) at Ishielu Police Station, Ntezi, and have since been formally charged before the Ebonyi State High Court.

It added that while the two principal suspects are currently in custody, investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend remaining accomplices believed to still be at large.

“TCN strongly condemns this act of economic sabotage, which not only constitutes a grievous assault on national infrastructure but also undermines the stability of electricity supply to Ebonyi State and surrounding communities.

“We commend the vigilance and swift action of the Ezza Umuhuali youths and vigilante group in bringing these suspects to justice. TCN further urges host communities across the country to remain alert and to promptly report any suspicious activity around high-voltage transmission installations to the nearest security agency or TCN office,” the company noted.