APPOEMN Seeks Recognition, Professional Growth for Waiters in Hospitality Industry

Funmi Ogundare





The Vice President of the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN), Babatunde Olawuyi, yesterday, stressed the need to recognise waiters and service personnel as critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s hospitality industry, saying their roles go beyond merely serving guests at occasions.

Speaking at its training and empowerment session themed, ‘Beyond the Tray: The Power Behind the Service’, to commemorate the International Waiters Day, in Lagos, Olawuyi explained the association is committed to changing the mindset of workers in the sector and helping them understand their importance in the event business value chain.

According to him, many people in the profession have failed to see waiting and hospitality services as a career path capable of growth and leadership opportunities.

He stated the association has taken it upon itself to reorganise and reorientate practitioners in the sector in order to eliminate mediocrity and promote professionalism.

“It is beyond serving. They are a vital part of every event and they must be taken very seriously. Without waiters, there cannot be an event,” he said.

The vice president noted the initiative was aimed at helping participants build confidence, discover purpose, and understand that their current position does not define their future.

He added that a waiter today could become a business owner, supervisor, or leader in the hospitality and event management industry through continuous learning and self-development.

“The impact is to change their mindset, help them build confidence, and make them realise they are an important part of any business they find themselves in,” Olawuyi stated.

He also commended participants for their attentiveness and willingness to learn, expressing optimism that the training would positively shape their future careers.

He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to promoting professional standards and sustainable growth within Nigeria’s event industry.

Speaking to journalists, the Education Director of the association, Adeola Sessi-Traore, noted the association is intensifying professional training and industry collaborations to ensure event practitioners in Nigeria meet global standards.

The association, she stated, remains committed to equipping its members with the knowledge and professional competence required to compete internationally.

According to her, the association places strong emphasis on education, standardisation and continuous learning to strengthen professionalism within the industry.

She explained that it is focused on ensuring that practitioners are properly trained and guided by internationally recognised best practices in delivering services.

“For us, we are very big on standards and ensuring that we have international laws and everything to guide us,” she said.

Sessi-Traore disclosed the association has lined up several educational and capacity-building programmes, including a collaboration with the Lagos Business School on an advanced learning programme titled ‘Mastering the Events Business’, adding that it would also organise learning series, business workshops and an industry conference aimed at improving skills and sustaining standards in the sector.

Explaining the inspiration behind the programme theme, the APPOEMN education director said the association decided to focus on waiters and hospitality service providers because of their critical role in customer experience and event success.

She noted that while the event industry is built around service delivery, the association wants professionals within the sector to go beyond ordinary service and embrace excellence, impact and professional growth.

According to her, the association also organised an international waiters’ training programme to provide participants with practical knowledge and industry exposure.

“We want them to go to the next level. We want them to be able to do beyond the ordinary,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bonnix Drinks and Special Guest, Mrs. Bolatito Elizabeth Okolie, urged waiters and other hospitality professionals to embrace continuous learning, professionalism and innovation in order to remain competitive and relevant in the evolving hospitality industry.

She described hospitality as more than service delivery, noting that it involves creating memorable experiences, building human connections and maintaining high standards of professionalism.

“Hospitality professionals remain at the forefront of customer satisfaction and brand reputation, making their roles critical to the success of businesses and events.

“Continuous learning is not optional, it is essential,” she said, adding that rising customer expectations, evolving service standards and increasing global competition require professionals to constantly sharpen their skills and embrace innovation.

Addressing waiters, supervisors, managers and other industry professionals present at the event, she stressed that excellence is not determined by titles but by attitude, consistency and dedication to service.

One of the speakers, an event planner and hospitality professional, Abimbola Olamijulo, called on professionals to prioritise emotional intelligence, professionalism and effective communication in order to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build lasting careers.

She stressed that hospitality professionals, particularly waiters and event support staff, play critical roles at every event and must understand the impact of their conduct and attitude on guests’ experiences.

According to her, professionals in the industry do not only carry out assigned duties, but also carry emotions, experiences, reputations and memories that shape how clients and guests perceive events.

“You won’t just be a waiter; you’ll be a professional. You won’t just be performing; you’ll be making impact. There’s a difference between performance and impact,” she said.

She explained that emotional intelligence remains one of the most important skills required in the events industry, noting that many guests arrive at events under stress or emotional pressure and should be treated with patience and empathy.

Olamijulo observed that some guests spend huge amounts on outfits, makeup and event preparations before attending ceremonies and may react negatively if treated poorly by service personnel.

She urged hospitality workers to learn the difference between reacting emotionally and responding professionally, especially under pressure.

The event professional further described emotional mastery as the ability to remain calm, maintain professionalism and control reactions in difficult situations, while emotional intelligence helps individuals understand their own emotions and recognise those of others.

“People may forget the menu or the decoration, but they will remember how you made them feel,” she said.

She advised hospitality workers to become more observant, proactive and intentional in handling guests, stressing that body language, tone, facial expressions and listening skills are essential in delivering quality service.