ALGON Donates 30 Patrol Vehicles to Security Agencies in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





No fewer than 30 operational vehicles have been distributed to the police and other sister security agencies in Osun State as part of efforts to strengthen security across the state.

They were distributed by the factional Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State Chapter, Hon. Samuel Idowu Abiodun, during a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Osogbo yesterday.

Speaking during the donation, Abiodun reaffirmed the commitment of local government councils in the state to protecting lives and property as well as promoting peace and stability in communities.

He described the initiative as a demonstration of the resolve of local governments to support security agencies in combating crime and ensuring grassroots development.

According to him, security remains the foundation for meaningful development, stressing that no society can thrive in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

The ALGON chairman noted that local governments, being the closest tier of government to the people, understand the peculiar security challenges confronting communities and are committed to supporting security agencies with necessary logistics and resources.

Abiodun commended security operatives in the state for their efforts in tackling criminal activities, particularly their swift intervention in a recent kidnapping incident in Ora town, Ifedayo Local Government Area, where victims were later rescued.

He said the prompt response of security agencies prevented the incident from escalating into a wider security threat in the state.

The ALGON chairman also recalled the killing of a former council chairman, Hon. Remi Abbas, during the crisis that followed the attempt by elected local government officials to resume office after the February 10, 2025 Appeal Court judgment.

He warned that such incidents must not be allowed to recur, especially with the approaching governorship election and other political activities in the state.

Abiodun attributed the success of the intervention to the growing autonomy being enjoyed by local governments, saying financial and administrative independence had enabled councils to respond swiftly to pressing challenges facing their communities.

He explained that the patrol vehicles would improve mobility, enhance response time and strengthen proactive policing across Osun State.

The ALGON chairman disclosed that about 90 security patrol vehicles and other security equipment had been procured and would be distributed to security agencies in batches before the end of May.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the actualisation of local government autonomy, describing the development as beneficial to grassroots governance and community development.

Abiodun also commended security agencies, fellow council chairmen and Elizade Motors for supporting the initiative.

He urged residents of the state to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could help in crime prevention.

The ALGON chairman further appealed to local government career officers in the state to avoid partisan politics and cooperate with local government administrations.

He assured workers and retirees that councils remained committed to improving their welfare and facilitating prompt payment of salaries and entitlements.

Abiodun reaffirmed the commitment of local government chairmen in Osun State to programmes and initiatives that would continue to promote security, peace and sustainable development at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of other security agencies, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Gotan, assured that the vehicles would be used effectively to enhance security operations and patrol activities across the state.

He commended the donor and appealed to spirited individuals, philanthropists, organisations and institutions to emulate the gesture by supporting security agencies for improved performance and lasting peace in the state.