21 Years of Cultural Stewardship: Globacom Deepens Commitment to Ojude Oba Festival

Globacom has reaffirmed its commitment to the preservation and promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage with the announcement of its sponsorship of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival, marking 21 consecutive years of partnership with the people of Ijebuland.

The 2026 edition of the festival underscores the remarkable transformation of what was once a traditional communal gathering into one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural spectacles and an internationally admired tourism and heritage event.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference held in Ijebu-Ode, the company’s representative, Mr. Olumide Orojimi, described the milestone sponsorship as a reflection of Globacom’s belief in the enduring value of culture as a vehicle for identity, unity, and national pride.

According to him, Globacom’s over two-decade collaboration with the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee has elevated the festival’s global visibility and cultural prestige, while reinforcing the company’s longstanding dedication to preserving and amplifying the richness of African heritage.

“This edition represents a defining milestone for us. For twenty-one unbroken years, Globacom has walked this cultural journey with the people of Ijebuland. Beyond sponsorship, this partnership symbolises our deep respect for tradition, community, and the enduring spirit of our heritage.

“To commemorate this historic anniversary, we are committed to making this year’s celebration even more colourful, memorable, and impactful for Ijebu sons and daughters across the world,” he stated.

The 2026 edition carries even deeper emotional and historical significance as it will be the first festival to hold following the passing of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The late monarch, whose reign spanned more than six decades, stood as the foremost custodian and symbol of the Ojude Oba heritage.

As part of activities lined up for the festival, Globacom disclosed that winners in various age-grade competitions would receive substantial cash rewards, including N750,000 for first place, N600,000 for second place, and N500,000 for third place winners.

In addition, festival attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a range of Glo products and devices, including high-speed MiFi units and routers, especially during the celebration.

Over the years, Globacom has consistently distinguished itself as one of the foremost corporate champions of Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem through strategic support for major traditional festivals and heritage platforms across the country.

Beyond Ojude Oba, the company has also maintained significant partnerships with other prestigious cultural festivals, including the renowned Ofala Festival in Onitsha.