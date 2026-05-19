NESREA Shuts Kano Rice Plant Over Environmental Violations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed off a rice processing facility in Kano State, Fortune Rice Mills Limited, over alleged violations of environmental regulations relating to air pollution and offensive emissions.

The enforcement action, carried out on Monday, was led by the agency’s North-West Zonal Director, Dr. Mudashiru Raheem, following investigations into public complaints against the company.

According to NESREA, residents had raised concerns over persistent dust emissions and offensive odour emanating from the facility despite earlier compliance notices issued to the company.

The agency said investigations established that the rice mill violated provisions of the National Environmental (Air Quality Control) Regulations 2014 as well as the National Environmental (Food, Beverages and Tobacco Sector) Regulations 2023, prompting the sealing of the plant.

Director-General of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Innocent Barikor, who authorised the shutdown, condemned what he described as the “reckless attitude” of some industrial facilities towards public health and environmental safety.

Barikor stressed that economic interests must not come at the expense of citizens’ wellbeing and environmental sustainability, warning that the agency would continue to enforce compliance with environmental laws across the country.

“The health of citizens and the environment must not be sacrificed on the altar of economic gain,” he said.

He also called on Nigerians to take greater responsibility for environmental protection by reporting environmental infractions and pollution incidents to the agency for prompt action.

The latest enforcement underscores renewed regulatory scrutiny on industrial operators amid growing concerns over environmental pollution and public health risks in several parts of the country.