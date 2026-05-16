The9jaboy 16-team Grassroots Football Tournament Ends Tomorrow 

A 16-team grassroots football competition organised by a Nigerian travel brand, The9jaboy, which began on Wednesday in Lagos as part of efforts to discover young talents and promote youth development will end tomorrow.

The tournament, an initiative of popular travel creator and media personality, McDolly Ogundana, widely known as The9jaboy, was designed to provide opportunities for young footballers to showcase their talents while encouraging discipline, community engagement, and positive youth participation.

According to the organisers, the initiative reflected the brand’s commitment to investing in grassroots development beyond digital content creation and travel advocacy, noting that the tournament brought together football lovers, community leaders, and residents, particularly from Ebute Metta, where the founder hails from.

The9jaboy has gained popularity for documenting African travel experiences and promoting global mobility for Nigerians and Africans through digital storytelling, documentaries, and travel-related content.

The brand founder, Ogundana, who has visited over 129 countries, built a global audience by sharing stories centred on visa challenges, border experiences, and opportunities available to African travellers.

“The football tournament formed part of the company’s broader community development projects aimed at empowering young people and creating platforms for emerging talents.

“This initiative is beyond football. It is about creating opportunities, inspiring young people, and showing that talent from the grassroots deserves visibility and support”, the organisers said.

The organisers further disclosed that the brand has lined up other major projects for 2026, including a West African overland expedition, a Greenland documentary project, and the release of a book documenting lessons from travels across more than 129 countries.

The competition, which started last year in Lagos State, was witnessed by football enthusiasts across the country.