TCN Inaugurates 330kv Transmission Line in Edo

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday inaugurated the Ihovbor/Benin and Ihovbor/Ajaokuta 330kV Turn-In-Turn-Out Transmission Line Project.

The MD/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said the project was to strengthen the nation’s transmission network in an effort to evacuate more bulk electricity from the transmission substation to distribution load centres across the country.

Speaking during the inauguration, Abdulaziz explained that the project involves the strategic linking of the existing Benin/Ajaokuta 330kV transmission line to the Ihovbor transmission substation, creating two new transmission routes with a total length of 14 kilometres.

“With the completion of this strategic project, we have increased the operational flexibility of the transmission network and strengthened the resilience of power delivery within Benin corridor by this connection to the power plant,” he said.

He emphasised that the project grants TCN the ability to efficiently evacuate power generated by the Azura Power Plant and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company plant. “This has equally helped in alleviating transmission bottlenecks, enhanced system reliability, while allowing the distribution companies access to more bulk electricity for its customers nationwide, Abdulaziz further noted.

Stressing the importance, the MD said with the nation’s grid system, the new transmission line will enable more efficient wheeling of bulk electricity to any part of the country.

“Beyond the enhanced flexibility in power evacuation, this project is another step towards our goal of developing a strong and efficient transmission grid. It also showcases TCN’s dedication to ongoing improvement, innovation, and collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector.

“With the grid system, power generated from the Benin axis can easily be wheeled to any part of the country.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of the federal government under the leadership of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It also reflects the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, and the host communities, all of which contributed to the successful completion of this project, as evidenced in a letter of appreciation by Ihovbor Community commending TCN for settling all outstanding compensation payment to Project Affected Persons (PAPs) along the Right of Way of this project,” he declared.

The CEO reaffirmed TCN’s resolve to continue investing in the expansion of transmission infrastructure nationwide. “We are determined to build a grid that not only meets today’s demands, but is also future ready,” he said.

He stated further, “The Ihovbor/Benin and Ihovbor/Ajaokuta 330kV Turn-In-Turn-Out Transmission Line Project is more than just steel lattice towers and conductors, it is a symbol of progress, reliability, and hope. It represents a step closer to our goal of putting in place a more efficient and robust transmission network. I assure you all that TCN is committed to ensuring that its network expansion plans are diligently executed because we understand that a nation powered by stable electricity, drives industrialisation, prosperity, and improved quality of life.”

He thanked the Edo State government, Benin Electricity Distribution Company as well as the host communities for their support during the project execution.

He however appealed to the host communities to assist TCN in the fight against vandalism. “This is to ensure that everyone continue to benefit from this and other transmission installations,” he appealed.

Earlier, TCN General Manager, Engineering, Engr. Mojeed Akintola, said the project began in 2017 and had faced several challenges that were later resolved.

Speaking on behalf of the host community, the Enogie of Ihovbor/Evbueka thanked TCN for completing the project but urged the company to extend electricity to the community, which he said remains in darkness.