Katsina Rolls Out N328m Scholarship for 650 Medical Students

.Inaugurates DDR committee to drive peace, reintegration efforts

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has disbursed N328,123,392.35 for phase I of the 2026 Medical Students’ Allowance Scheme for 650 medical students across 33 accredited universities within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

It has also inaugurated the state Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), Peace and Security Committee to coordinate peacebuilding and non-kinetic security interventions in the state.

The General Manager of the Katsina State Hospital Services Management Board (KTHSMB), Dr. Muhammad Nazir Shehu, who revealed this in a statement signed by the Board Secretary, Abu Usman, said Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has approved the initiative, which reaffirms his government’s commitment to strengthening human capital development in the health sector.

He explained that the allowance, which covers medical students across the 33 universities, is designed to alleviate financial constraints faced by the benefitting students during their academic and professional training.

“This is a strategic investment by the Katsina State Government to build a competent, resilient, and service-oriented healthcare workforce capable of meeting the evolving health needs of Katsina State and the nation,” he added.

While vowing to ensure proper management and transparent distribution of the scholarship funds, Shehu said the initiative represents the state government’s deliberate investment in healthcare workforce development.

He further disclosed that the scholarship scheme initiated and implemented by the Radda-led government, targets building professionals capable of addressing Katsina State’s evolving health challenges.

He urged beneficiaries to utilise the support judiciously and remain committed to academic excellence, adding that additional phases of the medical students’ allowance scheme would be unveiled to cushion the plight of students.

Shehu said, “Students are expected to maintain professionalism and ethical conduct in line with the expectations and vision of the Katsina State Government.”

Meanwhile, the state Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), Peace and Security Committee established under the Office of the National Security Adviser, was inaugurated by Governor Radda at the Red Chamber of Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina.

Unveiling the security committee, Radda said the initiative forms part of a national framework developed by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in collaboration with the United Kingdom Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (UK-SPRING) programme.

Headed by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Barrister Abdullahi Garba Faskari, the committee is expected to promote sustainable peace and stability across the state.

Radda explained that Katsina was selected as one of the pilot states in recognition of its commitment to community-driven security engagement and non-violent approaches to tackling insecurity.

He said the DDR framework is designed to facilitate disarmament, demobilisation, rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals and groups willing to abandon violence and embrace peaceful coexistence.

He outlined the terms of reference of the committee to include advising the state government and security council on disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration, peacebuilding, and security coordination.

“The committee is mandated to oversee the profiling, screening, rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant individuals, while also advising the government on peacebuilding and security coordination”, he stated.

The governor further admonished the committee to submit periodic reports and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in carrying out its assignment.

He charged members of the committee to carry out their responsibilities with dedication, professionalism and commitment in order to achieve lasting peace in the state.

He commended the collaboration between the National Counter Terrorism Centre, UK-SPRING Programme, and DDR experts in supporting the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Faskari assured the governor of members’ commitment to professionalism and strict adherence to the committee’s mandate in delivering sustainable peace outcomes.