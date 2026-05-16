Launch Design, Hybrid Motors Partner on Lagos, Abuja  EV Manufacturing Plants 

Bennett Oghifo

Launch Design Shanghai and Hybrid Motors Nigeria have signed a strategic partnership agreement to establish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plants in Lagos and Abuja, marking a major step toward advancing Nigeria’s automotive and clean mobility ambitions.

The agreement, signed in Shanghai on May 8, 2026, will support the production of “Acely,” Hybrid Motors Nigeria’s homegrown vehicle brand developed for Nigerian road conditions and driving needs.

The partnership brings together Hybrid Motors Nigeria’s local market expertise and Launch Design Shanghai’s global automotive engineering capabilities, with both companies describing the collaboration as a transformative move for Nigeria’s industrial and automotive sectors.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Motors Nigeria, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, said the project represents a strong commitment to building a sustainable automotive future for Nigeria.

“This partnership is more than a business agreement; it is a commitment to building Nigeria’s automotive future,” Arogundade said.

“With Acely, we are proving that world-class vehicles can be conceived, designed, and assembled right here in Nigeria, by Nigerians, for Nigerians.

“Our collaboration with Launch Design brings world-class engineering expertise directly into our operations, ensuring that Acely meets the highest international standards while remaining authentically Nigerian.”

Chief Executive Officer of Launch Design, Mr. Wang Xun, described the partnership as a major opportunity to help develop Africa’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

“Launch Design is proud to partner with Hybrid Motors Nigeria in this transformative venture,” he said.

“Our turnkey engineering capabilities, combined with Hybrid Motors’ deep understanding of the Nigerian market, create a powerful formula for success. Together, we are not just building vehicles, we are building an industry.”

Under the agreement, the two firms will establish manufacturing operations in Lagos and Abuja with a combined annual production capacity of 70,000 units at full maturity.

The Lagos facility, located along the Lekki-Epe axis, will serve as the primary production and assembly hub with a projected annual capacity of 50,000 units. Its proximity to the Lekki Deep Sea Port is expected to support export operations to West African markets including Ghana, Benin, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the companies, the Lagos plant will leverage the state’s commercial and maritime advantages to improve regional distribution and international trade logistics.

The Abuja facility, to be situated within the Free Zone Business Area of Centenary Economic City, will function as a secondary manufacturing and technology centre with an annual production target of 20,000 units.

The plant is expected to serve Northern Nigeria and neighbouring Sahel markets while benefiting from Free Zone incentives and Abuja’s strategic geographic position.

The companies noted that the dual-facility model would reduce logistics costs, improve operational efficiency and create employment opportunities across multiple regions of the country.

Acely vehicles are expected to focus on local assembly, energy efficiency and advanced vehicle technologies tailored to Nigeria’s terrain, climate and mobility demands.

The companies also said the project would support the gradual adoption of electric and hybrid propulsion systems in line with global sustainability trends and Nigeria’s clean energy objectives.

Industry analysts believe the partnership could significantly boost Nigeria’s automotive value chain by encouraging local component manufacturing, technology transfer and skills development.

The project is also expected to reduce dependence on imported vehicles, conserve foreign exchange and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a regional automotive manufacturing hub.

Both firms stated that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), which seeks to expand local vehicle production and attract investments into the automotive sector.

Arogundade described the Shanghai signing as a defining moment for Nigeria’s mobility future.

“With facilities in Lagos and Abuja serving distinct but complementary markets across Nigeria and the wider region, we are laying the foundation for a new era of mobility — one that is locally rooted, globally competitive, and sustainably driven,” he said.