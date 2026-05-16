ABC Transport Launches Centre to Preserve 33 Years of Innovation, Excellence

Bennett Oghifo

In a remarkable celebration of legacy, innovation, and corporate heritage, ABC Transport Plc officially unveiled its Historic and Archive Centre on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the company’s Corporate Head Office in Owerri, Imo State.

The launch, which coincided with the birthday celebration of the company’s Founder, Mr. Frank Nneji (OON), marked another historic milestone in the 33-year journey of one of Nigeria’s most innovative and diversified transport and logistics companies.

Founded on February 13, 1993, ABC Transport Plc has grown from a visionary transportation company into a nationally recognized brand known for pioneering modern transport solutions, operational excellence, and customer-focused innovation within Nigeria and across West Africa.

The newly commissioned Historic and Archive Center was established to document, preserve, and showcase the rich history and transformational journey of the company over the decades. The centre houses an extensive collection of historical artefacts, awards, photographs, archival documents, video recordings, and memorabilia from some of the company’s most defining moments.

Among the notable exhibits are memorabilia from the commissioning of the very first ABC coach, the launch of Nigeria’s first ultra-modern transport terminal, the expansion into regional operations through Coach West Africa, and several landmark achievements that helped redefine road transportation and logistics services in Nigeria.

Over the course of its 33-year history, ABC Transport Plc has recorded several groundbreaking milestones, including:

• 1993 – Launch of the company’s first Owerri to Lagos route

•1996 – Introduction of ABC Cargo Express services

•1998 – Launch of Sleeper Coach Services

•1999 – Partnership with NIPOST for mail transportation services

• 2000 – Establishment of the Driver Training Academy and commencement of E-ticketing services

• 2001 – Commissioning of the first ultra-modern transport terminal in West Africa, located in Abuja.

● 2003 – Celebration of the company’s 10th Anniversary and commissioning of Terminal 3 in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos

● 2004 – Launch of Coach West Africa, pioneering regional transport routes across West Africa

● 2006 – Listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and collaboration with state governments on municipal transport projects

● 2007 – Launch of the Shuttle Service and opening of the Port Harcourt Mega Terminal

● 2008 – Birth of ABC Haulage and commencement of Sprinter Services

● 2012 – Launch of the Undergraduate Scholarship Award Scheme

● 2014 – Rollout of the first trucks from the company’s assembly line subsidiary

● 2023 – Corporate rebrand, incorporation of ABC Cargo Express, and celebration of the company’s 30th Anniversary

● 2026 – Celebration of 33 years of operations and launch of the Historic and Archive Center

Designed as both a heritage and educational facility, the center provides a serene and intellectually engaging environment where students, researchers, transport enthusiasts, business leaders, and members of the public can learn about the evolution of the transport industry through the lens of ABC Transport’s journey. The facility also reflects the company’s commitment to institutional memory, leadership, innovation, and nation-building.

The event itself was intimate yet deeply symbolic, bringing together a distinguished gathering of alumni staff, pioneer employees, current management and staff, strategic partners, family members, and longtime friends of the organization who played significant roles in the company’s early development and sustained growth.

Guests at the occasion shared memories and reflections on the company’s humble beginnings, transformational milestones, and enduring impact on Nigeria’s transportation sector. The celebration also featured a special birthday cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Founder, whose visionary leadership laid the foundation for the company’s success story.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the Group Managing Director/CEO of ABC Transport Plc, Mr. Jude Nneji, described the Historic and Archive Center as a strategic investment in preserving institutional heritage and inspiring future generations.

“This Historic and Archive Center is more than a collection of memories; it is a living testament to resilience, innovation, vision, and the pioneering spirit that built ABC Transport over the last 33 years. As we continue to evolve as a modern transport and logistics company, it is important that we preserve the stories, sacrifices, milestones, and achievements that shaped our journey.

We want young people, students, professionals, and future entrepreneurs to walk into this center and understand that great institutions are built through vision, consistency, courage, and service. This center ensures that the legacy of our founder and the collective efforts of everyone who contributed to this journey will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The unveiling of the Historic and Archive Center represents yet another bold step in ABC Transport Plc’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and legacy preservation as the company positions itself for the future while honoring its storied past.

As ABC Transport celebrates 33 years of transformational impact, the company remains steadfast in its mission of delivering safe, reliable, and innovative transport and logistics solutions while continuing to shape the future of mobility and logistics in Nigeria and beyond.