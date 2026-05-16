Chery Demonstrates Global Safety Leadership at Auto China 2026

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the authorized dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safer, smarter, and family-focused mobility solutions to Nigerians following the successful conclusion of the 2026 Chery Global Summit and the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition held in China.

The Carloha Nigeria delegation joined global distributors, partners, and key automotive stakeholders at one of the world’s largest automotive gatherings, where Chery showcased its latest innovations, advanced safety technologies, and future-forward mobility vision.

At the summit and exhibition, Chery officially unveiled its new global brand philosophy, “For Family,” a strategic direction designed to position the brand beyond automobile manufacturing into a mobility-focused brand centered on safety, comfort, innovation, and practical family mobility solutions. The philosophy strongly aligns with the expectations of the Nigerian market, where reliability, durability, spaciousness, and safety remain major considerations for families and professionals seeking modern mobility solutions.

One of the major highlights of the exhibition was the global unveiling of the all-new Chery TIGGO V, which attracted significant international attention for its advanced safety engineering and intelligent technology features. Built with a body structure comprising 76 percent high-strength steel and aluminum, the TIGGO V is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), intelligent emergency braking systems, battery protection technologies, and multiple active and passive safety innovations designed to improve driver confidence and passenger protection across varying driving conditions.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Sola Adigun, stated that the exhibition further strengthened confidence in Chery’s long-term vision for the Nigerian and African markets. According to him, “Nigerian customers are increasingly demanding globally competitive vehicles equipped with intelligent safety technologies, premium comfort, fuel efficiency, and modern designs, all of which were prominently demonstrated throughout the Chery showcase in Beijing.”

Beyond automobiles, Chery also captured global attention with its AiMOGA Robotics lineup, including the humanoid robot “Mornine” and the intelligent robotic dog “Argos.” Powered by advanced autonomous driving perception systems, solid-state battery technologies, and vehicle-robot collaboration innovations, the showcase demonstrated Chery’s expanding ecosystem beyond traditional mobility into intelligent living solutions and future mobility technologies.

The Chery booth emerged as one of the most visited attractions during Auto China 2026, attracting over 4,000 international business visitors and stakeholders for business discussions, technology exchanges, and partnership opportunities. The exhibition also received extensive international media coverage, with global automotive analysts and industry observers commending Chery’s safety-focused product strategy, global manufacturing standards, and strong investment in intelligent mobility technologies.

In his remarks, the General Manager of Carloha Nigeria, Felix Mahan, described Chery’s innovation showcase as a strong reflection of the brand’s commitment to future technology and intelligent living solutions that will shape the future of global transportation.

He further stated that “Carloha remains committed to bringing world-class automotive innovation closer to Nigerian consumers through the Chery brand. The future of mobility in Nigeria will continue to be driven by safety, technology, comfort, and sustainability.”

He highlighted CarlohaCare 6-6-7, the company’s aftersales initiative, as part of Carloha Nigeria’s commitment to making vehicle ownership easier, more affordable, and more convenient for automobile lovers across the country.

He also assured customers of continued access to globally recognized vehicles designed to meet the evolving lifestyle and transportation needs of Nigerian families and businesses.