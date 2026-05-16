Interswitch Unveils Platform to Transform Ticketing, Nigeria’s Transport Sector

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced the launch of its Ticket Vending Platform (TVP), a comprehensive digital solution designed to transform ticketing, streamline operations, and enhance service delivery across Nigeria’s interstate transport sector.

Developed as both an operational management system and a digital marketplace, the platform enables transport operators, particularly small and medium-scale businesses, to digitise their end-to-end processes while connecting to a broader customer base through the Quickteller ecosystem. With TVP, operators can seamlessly create and manage routes, oversee terminal activities, track sales, and access real-time performance insights from a single, centralised platform.

At the core of the solution is a secure, token-based system that allows travellers to purchase digital tickets across multiple channels, including web, mobile, and dedicated point-of-sale (POS) devices deployed at transport terminals. These tokens serve as verifiable digital vouchers, which are validated and redeemed at boarding points, significantly reducing inefficiencies associated with manual ticketing, cash handling, and fragmented sales processes.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems, Interswitch Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, was quoted in a statement to have said, “Transportation remains a critical backbone of Nigeria’s economy, yet much of the sector still operates with fragmented systems and manual processes that limit efficiency and growth. With the Ticket Vending Platform, we are introducing a scalable digital infrastructure that empowers transport operators to modernise their operations, expand their reach, and deliver a more seamless experience to travellers.

“Beyond ticketing, this is about creating a connected ecosystem, one that brings together operators, commuters, and regulators on a unified platform, while driving transparency, efficiency, and long-term value across the industry.”

Beyond its operational capabilities, TVP introduces a marketplace experience that enables travellers to search, compare, and select transport options across multiple operators based on routes, schedules, and pricing. This not only simplifies journey planning but also promotes transparency and choice for commuters.

For transport operators, the platform addresses long-standing challenges such as limited online visibility, disconnected sales channels, and manual reconciliation processes. By leveraging TVP and its integration with the Quickteller platform, operators can expand their market reach, improve settlement transparency, and unlock data-driven insights to optimise performance and revenue.

The platform also supports corporate and institutional users by enabling bulk token purchases, offering a flexible and efficient solution for organisations managing employee or group travel. In addition, TVP delivers value to regulators and stakeholders within the transport ecosystem by providing access to structured data and actionable insights that can support oversight, licensing, and consumer protection efforts.

The launch of the Ticket Vending Platform underscores Interswitch’s broader commitment to driving digital transformation across critical sectors of the economy. By bridging the gap between physical transport operations and digital infrastructure, the platform is set to unlock new efficiencies, enhance customer experience, and accelerate the modernisation of Nigeria’s transport industry.