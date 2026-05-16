Nigeria Begins 30-Day Visa-Free Entry for Rwandans

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the immediate implementation of a 30-day visa exemption policy for citizens of Rwanda entering Nigeria, following a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The policy, which takes immediate effect at all international entry points across the country, was disclosed in a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Akinsola Akinlabi in Abuja.

According to the statement, the visa-free arrangement follows President Tinubu’s announcement at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, where he disclosed Nigeria’s decision to reciprocate a similar gesture already extended to Nigerian citizens by the Rwandan government.

Under the new arrangement, Rwandan nationals will be allowed to enter Nigeria without a visa for a period not exceeding 30 days for lawful activities including tourism, business engagements, and official visits.

The NIS, however, clarified that individuals intending to remain in Nigeria beyond the approved 30-day period would be required to obtain the appropriate visa either through a Nigerian Embassy or High Commission abroad or via the Nigeria e-Visa platform.

The immigration agency stated that all airports, land borders, and seaports across the country had been directed to begin immediate implementation of the policy in line with the presidential directive.

According to the Service, the initiative reflects the growing diplomatic and bilateral ties between Nigeria and Rwanda and is expected to strengthen intra-African mobility, tourism, and economic cooperation in line with broader continental integration aspirations.

“The Service remains committed to facilitating safe, orderly, and lawful migration in accordance with international best practices and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement added.

The NIS also advised members of the public seeking clarification or assistance regarding the policy to contact the agency through its verified communication channels, including its official social media handles and 24-hour contact centre lines.