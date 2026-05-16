Many Pupils Missing as Terrorists, Gunmen Invade Borno, Oyo Schools

*Vice principal, students abducted

Muhammad Sabiru in Maiduguri and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Many pupils of a primary and junior secondary school in Mussa village, Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, were yesterday abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who invaded the community.

This comes as gunmen yesterday invaded Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire local government area of Oyo State, abducting an unspecified number of students during a brazen attack that has thrown the community into panic.



In Askira-Uba Local Government Area, residents of the village confirmed the incident, saying the terrorists stormed the area in the early hours of Friday and carried out the attack.

The deputy speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abdullahi Askira, confirmed to journalists that the school was invaded by terrorists, but details were still sketchy.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that some suspected terrorists riding on motorcycles invaded primary and junior secondary schools in Mussa village this morning.



“Information at my disposal was that many of the students fled into the bush, but I don’t have details of those abducted yet.

“It is also disheartening that the incident took place barely a few minutes after troops on patrol left the community; this signifies that the insurgents or the attackers were spying on the movement of troops before they struck,” he added

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, did not respond to calls put to him to get more details on the attack.

Mussa is a remote village and shares a border with Sambisa Forest, an enclave and hideout of terrorists.



Meanwhile, gunmen yesterday invaded Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire local government area of Oyo State, abducting an unspecified number of students during a brazen attack that has thrown the community into panic.

The incident reportedly occurred between 8am and 9 am, when the attackers stormed the school premises and began shooting sporadically, forcing students and teachers to flee for safety.

Eyewitness account said the assailants whisked away the school Vice Principal, Mrs. Rachael Alamu, alongside several students whose exact number had yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

A teacher was also reportedly shot during the invasion, although the severity of the injury could not be immediately ascertained.

One of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the attackers operated for several minutes without resistance before escaping into a nearby forest reserve.

“The gunmen came heavily armed and invaded the school while activities were ongoing. They abducted the principal and some students. One teacher was shot during the attack.

The entire community is in fear right now,” the source said.

Another resident disclosed that the gunmen fled the scene in the Vice Principal’s vehicle and escaped through a forest route linking neighbouring communities.

Parents and residents were said to have stormed the school shortly after the incident amid fears over the safety of the abducted victims.

Some residents blamed the delayed response of security operatives on the absence of a nearby police formation in the area.

“The nearest police station is far from this community. Before security operatives could arrive, the attackers had already escaped into the forest,” another source added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, CSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said the command had launched an operation in the area.

Ayanlade, however, noted that the exact number of abducted students had yet to be verified.

“Yes, there was an attack in the area. The Commissioner of Police and tactical teams have moved to the community for on-the-spot assessment and necessary action.

We are still verifying the number of victims involved,” he said.

The latest attack has heightened concerns over insecurity in rural communities across the state, particularly attacks targeting schools and vulnerable residents.

Ayanlade, in a statement issued following the incident, said the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, has led security operatives and other service commanders to the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment and operational coordination.

According to him, tactical teams, intelligence units and operational assets have since been deployed to the area to restore order, rescue the abducted victims and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The Command urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and provide credible information that could assist ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

It disclosed that preliminary investigations by the police revealed that several pupils, students, and staff members were abducted during the coordinated attacks, including the Vice Principal, Mrs. Alamu.

The police, however, stated that no pupil or student had been confirmed dead as of the time the report was filed, but tragically, an Assistant Headmaster identified as Mr. Adesiyan was killed during the attack.

An okada rider was also reportedly shot dead after resisting attempts by the attackers to seize his motorcycle.

Authorities disclosed that Community Grammar School and L. A Primary School operates within the same premises in Esiele.

The attackers were also said to have carted away a Toyota Corolla belonging to the abducted Vice Principal before setting the vehicle ablaze along a forest route.