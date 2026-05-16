LP, NDC, ADC, PDP Factions Hold Primaries

*APC shifts House of Reps primaries amid challenges

*Party disqualifies 4 Fubara’s loyalists in Rivers

*Don’t stake your children’s school fees on primaries, Uzodimma tells aspirants

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Amby Uneze in Owerri, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

With eight months to the 2027 general elections, political activities across the country have gathered momentum as major political parties move to conclude critical stages of their candidate selection processes.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) begins its primaries in several states today, with aspirants contesting for the party’s tickets for the 360 House of Representatives constituencies across the country.



At the same time, the two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — one led by Tanimu Turaki and the other loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike — are making separate arrangements for their supporters, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Labour Party (LP) and other political parties have intensified preparations for the polls.

But sensing some acrimony in the APC after the primaries, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, urged aspirants from the State seeking tickets for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly to embrace loyalty, discipline and sacrifice, and not to stake their children’s school fees on the party’s primaries.

APC Begins Primaries amid Consensus Crisis

It was gathered that APC leaders made frantic efforts to adopt a consensus arrangement as the major mode of selecting candidates, but many aspirants across the country opposed the move.

Against this backdrop, the party resolved to conduct direct primary elections in all wards to pick candidates, including in areas where consensus arrangements were initially proposed.

With the consensus arrangement failing in most states, the ruling party is expected to conduct direct primaries in 8,809 wards across the 774 local government areas today, allowing all registered party members to participate.

Investigations showed that about 821 aspirants purchased forms to contest for APC House of Representatives tickets, while over 2,500 aspirants were screened for House of Representatives, Senate, and governorship positions by the party.

While governors reportedly preferred consensus arrangements to allow their loyalists secure tickets, aspirants opposed to such arrangements insisted on direct primaries.



A party source said: “It is evident that while many states have agreed on consensus for most House of Representatives seats, there are places where we have to conduct direct primaries. The second option requires extensive logistics, including security arrangements and ensuring that card-carrying members participate in the process.”

The APC was initially expected to conduct House of Representatives primaries yesterday. However, the party announced a postponement of the exercise to today.



The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement explained that the dates for Senate, State House of Assembly, governorship, and presidential primaries remained unchanged.

According to the revised timetable, House of Representatives primaries will hold today; Senate primaries on Monday, May 18; State House of Assembly primaries on Wednesday, May 20; and governorship primaries on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Checks revealed that the decision to shift the House of Representatives primaries was due to unresolved issues arising from the screening of some aspirants, as well as logistical challenges involving officials expected to monitor the exercises in various states.

Despite the commencement of the primaries, the APC had yet to release the final screening results. However, party officials said aspirants with issues arising from the screening had been contacted and most concerns addressed.



Stakeholders in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency have warned against turning the House of Representatives ticket into what they described as a political compensation package for loyalists.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr. Famakinwa Gbolahan and the Youth Leader, Akinlaja Oluwaseun, the stakeholders reacted to reports that Hon. Mathew Oyerinmade, popularly known as MATO, who had earlier pursued the Ondo South Senatorial ticket, was now being considered for the House of Representatives race after failing to gain momentum in the Senate contest.

Uzodimma Warns Aspirants against Desperation

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma urged aspirants from the State seeking tickets for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly under the APC to embrace loyalty, discipline and sacrifice, and not to stake their children’s school fees on primaries.

Speaking during a meeting with aspirants, leaders and stakeholders of the Party in the State at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Owerri, Uzodimma described politics as “not a lottery but a game of courage,” stressing that “some people will win and some will not.”



The Governor who warned against desperation, urged aspirants to remain committed to the party before, during and after the primaries, saying “there is a need for loyalty to the Party. That is what our partisan democracy requires.”

Uzodimma acknowledged that political contestation could be akin to a game, he also warned aspirants to weigh all the risks before throwing their hats in the ring, warning, “don’t use the money meant for your children’s school fees to buy form if you cannot bear the risk.”



He also called for respect for zoning and equity principles, noting that the party would adopt Option A4 voting system in the primaries to ensure transparency and avoid accusations of favoritism where consensus did not work.

As a guide for a successful and rancour-free exercise, Uzodimma advised aspirants and stakeholders to respect equity and rotation formula where such exists in their communities, and assured that the APC Committee for the conduct of primaries as well as Appeal Committee have also been set up to deal with the exercise and handle grievances arising from the primaries.



The Governor regretted that the number of aspirants to the different office was quite large hence the need for reason to apply in ensuring that the primaries are conducted in a manner that it will turn out to be a win-win situation for the State and the Party. “We don’t want Imo State to go back to Egypt,” he added.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Austin Onyedebelu reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to unity, reconciliation, and electoral success ahead of future elections, noting that the State Executive Committee had taken steps to reposition the Party for “greater efficiency, unity and service.”

Rotimi Amaechi Posters Flood Bauchi

Posters bearing the image of former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi for President have surfaced across major streets in Bauchi State, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Amaechi, who holds the traditional title of Dan Amanan Kasar Hausa of Daura, has previously served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation.

The posters were placed at strategic places, including roundabouts, electrical poles and signboards along major streets within the state capital.



Usman Ibrahim, a supporter of ADC in Bauchi metropolis, said “as you can see , the posters prominently display Amaechi’s portrait, because he is a truly quintessential and exemplary leader, detribalised Nigerian. I can describe him as the only person to be trusted and the only man for the job.”

The posters appeared at key locations across the Bauchi metropolis, including Ahmadu Bello Way, Awalah round about, Wunti Flyover, Jos road roundabout , Bauchi club, Nasarawa Gate round about emirs Palace roundabout. They were also visible along major streets of Railway Road, Sabon Titin Karofi, and Kofar Dumi street, among others.

The display of the posters attracted noticeable attention, with motorists and pedestrians slowing down to view them, particularly around the Awalah roundabout, where early-morning traffic experienced brief disruptions.

Amaechi contested in the APC presidential primary in 2022, finishing second behind President Bola Tinubu.

ADC, NDC, PDP Factions, LP Commence Screening

Like the APC, the ADC, the NDC, PDP, and LP have also commenced screening of aspirants seeking various elective offices ahead of the elections.

The PDP remains divided into two factions. The faction led by Tanimu Turaki released an amended timetable ahead of its primaries. According to the factional National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, and National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Dakas Shan, the amendment became necessary following appeals from stakeholders and aspirants across the country.



According to the revised timetable, the sale of forms ends on May 15, submission of completed forms closes on May 18, while screening of aspirants will hold on May 19, 2026. Aspirants for National and State Assemblies will be screened in their respective states, while governorship and presidential aspirants will be screened in Abuja.

The National Working Committee of the Wike-led faction also approved a committee to screen all presidential aspirants. Former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, was named chairman of the committee.



According to the National Organising Secretary, Bature Umar, screening for House of Representatives, Senate, and governorship aspirants took place on May 13 and 14, while governorship primaries are scheduled for May 24 and the presidential primary for May 26. Appeals arising from the exercise will be heard on May 30.

The LP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, also released its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of its 2026 primaries.



According to the party, the sale of nomination forms began on May 6 and will end on May 16, while submission of completed forms will hold between May 17 and 18. Screening of House of Assembly and governorship aspirants will take place on May 20, while National Assembly and presidential aspirants will be screened on May 22.

Similarly, the NDC announced the commencement of the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants seeking elective positions on the party’s platform.



According to the party, sale of Expression of Interest Forms commenced on May 13 and will end on May 18, while screening and interviews of aspirants will hold from May 19 to May 21.

The party said sale of Nomination Forms would begin immediately after the screening exercise and end on May 23, while completed forms must be submitted on or before May 25.



The NDC added that appeals arising from the screening process would be entertained on May 25 and 26, while primary elections for various elective offices are scheduled for May 27 and 28. The presidential primary election is slated for May 29 in Abuja.

The party also stated that aspirants for State Houses of Assembly would be screened in their respective states, while National Assembly and presidential aspirants would be screened at the party’s national headquarters.

The NDC noted that its approved nomination fees remained among the lowest among major political parties in the country. Female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are expected to pay discounted fees across all categories.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and credible primary election process capable of producing competent candidates for the 2027 general elections.

In a related development, the NDC yesterday announced major discounts on nomination and expression of interest forms for women, youths and persons living with disabilities (PWDs), as part of efforts to encourage broader participation in the 2027 general elections.

The party said the move underscored its commitment to inclusiveness and democratic participation for all categories of Nigerians, including those in the Diaspora.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC said women and youths between the ages of 18 and 35 would pay only 50 per cent of the approved fees for nomination and expression of interest forms, while persons living with disabilities would pay 25 per cent of the fees.

According to the statement, the initiative was designed to remove financial barriers that often discourage women and young people from seeking elective offices.

Enekweizu said, “The fact that someone is young and may not be a money bag or is disadvantaged by some physical disabilities should not shut him or her from contributing their quota to nation-building.”

He added that women had continued to face cultural and structural obstacles in politics and therefore required affirmative support to enhance their participation in governance.

The NDC scribe maintained that excluding women from active political participation would amount to denying the country the contributions of nearly half of its population.

He explained that presidential, governorship and National Assembly nomination forms would be obtained at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, while forms for State Houses of Assembly elections would be available at state party offices nationwide.