Lagos Confronts Maternal Deaths with Targeted Solutions

Omolabake Fasogbon

Worried by the current rate of maternal deaths in Lagos State, stakeholders in the health sector recently converged for a two-day high-level meeting on strengthening maternal health systems in the state.

The programme was organised by the Maternal and Reproductive Health Collective (MRHCollective) in collaboration with government health agencies and partners.

Participants at the meeting echoed the concerns of the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, who maintained that the state’s maternal mortality ratio, estimated at about 400 deaths per 100,000 live births, remains poor despite Lagos’ status as a model state in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District V, Oladapo Asiyanbi, noted that although maternal deaths are reducing in the state, the pace of reduction remains below expectations.

According to him, while the expected annual reduction benchmark is between 15 and 20 points, Lagos is recording less than a two-point reduction yearly, pointing to gaps requiring urgent attention.

He explained that the reasons for the slow progress are multifaceted, stressing fragmented operations among agencies and stakeholders involved in maternal healthcare delivery as a major factor.

“The fragmentation of agencies and stakeholders in maternal healthcare has meant that government institutions, NGOs and healthcare providers often work independently, designing and implementing interventions in silos without collaboration or community input.

“While each group may believe it is making progress, the lack of coordination has led to gaps in service delivery, duplication of efforts and interventions that do not fully reflect the realities or needs of patients,” he said.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Health District III, Monsurat Adeleke, added that the proliferation of unregistered traditional birth attendants and poor health-seeking behaviour among patients have continued to worsen maternal mortality in the country.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, said maternal mortality remains one of Lagos’ most urgent public health concerns, noting that structural gaps have continued to undermine interventions.

He said achieving the desired results would require coordinated and systemic action across the health sector.

“In pursuing our goals of increasing antenatal care attendance, facility delivery rates and health insurance coverage, we must ensure that all partner support is firmly rooted in our annual operational plan. Fragmented or uncoordinated interventions, no matter how well-intentioned, limit impact and place unnecessary strain on our system,” he said.

Executive Director of MRHCollective, Olajumoke Oke, said the meeting was convened to address identified gaps by bringing together stakeholders across the maternal healthcare chain to chart a way forward.

She noted that available data showed a wide gap between antenatal care (ANC) attendance, hospital delivery rates and child immunisation figures.

“The number of women attending antenatal care is nowhere near the number delivering in health facilities, yet many still return for immunisation afterwards. That tells us these women are accessing care at some points but dropping out at critical stages, particularly during delivery. The same disconnect exists between ANC and family planning services.

“We are looking at how to harmonise the entire continuum of care, from ANC to safe delivery, immunisation and family planning,”she said.