Gbenga Hashim Urges Broader Counter-Terror Strategy After Elimination of ISIS Deputy Leader

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Hashim, has called for a more comprehensive and coordinated counter-terrorism strategy following the reported killing of a senior Islamic State commander, Abu Bilal al-Minuki, in a joint operation involving the United States and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Hashim, in a statement issued on Saturday, described the development as a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of genuine international cooperation in the fight against global terrorism.

According to him, the successful operation validates long-standing concerns about the growing ambitions of terrorist groups operating in Nigeria.

“For over five years, we have consistently advocated for this level of collaboration. This operation underscores what can be achieved when global partners work together sincerely,” he said.

Hashim noted that he had repeatedly warned that terrorist elements in Nigeria were pursuing the objective of establishing an ISIS-style enclave in parts of Northern Nigeria,adding that the latest operation validates those concerns.

While commending the joint military operation, he cautioned against relying solely on the elimination of high-profile terror leaders as a long-term security strategy.

He observed that such operations often leave vulnerable rural communities exposed to retaliatory attacks by insurgent groups.

“Nigeria’s counter-terrorism approach must go beyond periodic strikes. It must be deliberate, sustained, and focused on eliminating terrorism at its roots,” he stated.

Hashim described the scale of insecurity in the country as alarming, noting that more than 18,000 Nigerians had lost their lives to terrorism and related violence in the last three years.

He identified extreme poverty, social deprivation, unemployment, and mass illiteracy as major drivers of insecurity, warning that Nigeria’s over 18 million out-of-school children remain highly vulnerable to extremist recruitment.

According to him, addressing terrorism requires more than military force, stressing the need for strong governance and policies aimed at tackling the socio-economic conditions fueling violent extremism.

He further emphasized that only a patriotic, decisive, and uncompromised leadership can effectively implement a comprehensive counter-terrorism programme capable of restoring peace and stability across the country.

“Addressing terrorism requires not just military action, but strong governance capable of confronting the socio-economic realities that sustain violent extremism,” Hashim added.