Gov Idris Launches Digital Training to Boost Kebbi Civil Servants’ Service Delivery

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Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has launched a digital training programme for civil servants in the state to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The training was flagged off on Thursday at the ultra-modern State Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking at the event, Governor Idris reminded workers that the administration belongs to them and urged them to sustain their support.

“Nobody is better than you as far as this administration is concerned. Some people say a labour leader or a teacher cannot run the affairs of a state. With the help of Almighty God and your support, today, a teacher is successfully steering the affairs of this administration,” he said.

The governor explained that the programme was designed to give workers a sense of belonging and create a conducive atmosphere for them to work efficiently and effectively.

He also promised to improve workers’ welfare through schemes that would enhance their living standards, including car, motorcycle, and housing loans.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, Idris said the government had renovated, reconstructed, and furnished over 2,000 schools, rehabilitated and equipped 22 hospitals, and renovated 192 primary healthcare centres.

He added that the government abolished casualisation, absorbed all casual workers, and recruited 5,244 workers across different sectors.

He further noted that the state was not owing salaries, pensions, gratuities, or death benefits. The governor said Kebbi had implemented a new minimum wage of N75,000, which is above the federal government’s approved N70,000, and urged civil servants to continue supporting government policies to drive development.

Head of Service, TPL Malami Shekare, thanked the governor for prioritising the training and retraining of workers and assured him of the civil servants’ continued cooperation. Commissioner for Innovation and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Mohammad Sakaba, said the e-governance initiative would equip about 2,000 junior and middle cadre workers with essential digital skills for modern public administration.

The event ended with the presentation of a ‘Digital Governor’ award to Dr. Nasir Idris by Commissioner Sakaba.