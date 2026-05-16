Northwest University Sokoto Announces Cut-Off Marks for 2026/2027 Admission

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Northwest University Sokoto has released the approved cut-off marks for admission into its undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The announcement was made by the university’s Admissions Unit ahead of the new academic year.

According to the Director of Information, Public Affairs and Protocol, Abdullah el-kurebe, said most programmes in the institution will admit candidates with a minimum score of 150 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The university said this applies to a wide range of courses across sciences, social sciences, management, and education.

Professional and health-related courses, however, attracted higher cut-off marks due to their competitive nature. Medicine and Surgery was fixed at 200, making it the highest among all programmes offered by the university.

The institution also set Common and Islamic Law at 180. Other health-related programmes including Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science, Doctor of Physiotherapy, Public Health, and Radiography each have a cut-off mark of 160.

Programmes with a 150 cut-off include Accounting, Biology, Business Administration, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Economics, Information Technology, Library and Information Science, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Software Engineering, and Special Education.

Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Protocol, el-Kurebe, confirmed that the cut-off marks were approved and released by the university’s Admissions Unit. He advised prospective candidates to check the specific requirement for their chosen course before applying.

“Prospective students are advised to check the specific cut-off for their chosen programme before applying,” the university stated. It added that meeting the cut-off mark qualifies candidates for the next stage of the admission process but does not guarantee automatic admission.