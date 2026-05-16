Itsekiri Nation Holds Endorsement Rally For Tinubu, Oborevwori In Warri Sunday 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

All is now set for the mega endorsement rally by Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality Worldwide for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori billed to hold on Sunday in Warri, Delta State.

The event which is planned to hold at Nana College, Warri, will have Governor Oborevwori as special guest of honour.

A statement signed by chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Comrade Alex Eyengho, yesterday said that the event will hold on Sunday, starting at 10.m.

The statement read, “Suffice it to say however that this endorsement is not just by Itsekiris in their homeland of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South West LGAs, but also by indigeneous Itsekiris from the Delta Central Senatorial district, which include but not limited to Uvwie, Sapele, Ethiope West, Ethiope East, Okpe and Udu Local Government Areas of Delta State, and those in Edo State too.

“Therefore, this endorsement is significant because the Itsekiri ethnic nationality worldwide are the ones endorsing Mr. President and the Executive Governor of Delta State.

“The Trans Ode-Itsekiri bridges and roads, the Kolokolo to Tisun road project, the ongoing Warri stadium project, and the ongoing rural electrification project in Ode-Itsekiri, among others, have added immense value to the three Warri Local Government Areas and indeed the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda of HE Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori.

“This is not forgetting the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway passing through Delta State, the 500 plus Itsekiri youths trained under STEP, Job Creation, Student Loan Scheme, Warri Port reforms, Sustained peace in the riverine communities, bold economic reforms for long-term stability, inclusive appointments and respect for the Itsekiri institution and the commitment to complete East-West Road,” it stated.

Eyengho said that the rally is packaged to demonstrate the Itsekiri unity and political strength in Delta State, delivering a formal, public motion of endorsement for Oborevwori and Tinubu.

He said that the rally is packaged to mobilise grassroots support ahead of 2027 and project Warri as a centre of political stability.

“It will showcase crowd strength and peaceful political culture to national media,” he added.

The highlight of the event will include, arrival of Governor Oborevwori, who is expected to pay a courtesy visit on the Olu of Warri. There will be cultural displays as well as solidarity speeches by Itsekiri leaders, youths, women and motion for endorsement and adoption of both Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori with a chant of “4 + 4” declaration by chairman, Central Working Committee.