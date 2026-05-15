UK Reaffirms Long-term Development Partnership with Kano, Jigawa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting development and governance reforms in northern Nigeria following high-level engagements with the governments of Kano and Jigawa states.

The British High Commission in Abuja disclosed on Wednesday that the Head of Development Cooperation, Ms. Cynthia Rowe, held strategic meetings with governors, senior government officials and civil society leaders in both states as part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and strengthen ongoing reforms.

According to the Commission, the engagements reflected the UK’s modern development approach anchored on partnership, state-led ownership and sustainable development driven through investment, trade, climate financing, technical support and shared accountability.

The UK described Nigeria as one of its most significant global development partners, noting the discussions further reinforced the growing bilateral relationship between both countries following the recent UK-Nigeria State Visit.

In Kano State, Rowe met with Deputy Governor Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, the newly confirmed Head of Civil Service, the Secretary to the State Government and other top officials.

The discussions highlighted Kano’s progress in climate finance, healthcare reforms and private sector investment initiatives supported through UK-backed technical assistance programmes.

In Jigawa State, Rowe held talks with Governor Umar Namadi and heads of ministries, departments and agencies, where both sides reviewed over 25 years of UK-Jigawa development cooperation described as one of the longest-running subnational bilateral partnerships in Nigeria.

The meeting focused on achievements recorded in healthcare delivery, agriculture and governance reforms, as well as future collaboration under ongoing UK-supported technical assistance initiatives.

The British High Commission also spotlighted the impact of the Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE) programme, which since 2022 has supported Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa states in strengthening education delivery systems through ministries of education and relevant agencies.

According to the Commission, PLANE’s RANA+ foundational learning packages have reached about 1.4 million pupils across the three states between 2022 and 2026.

Speaking at the end of the visit, Rowe said the UK remained committed to working with Nigerian states to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“For more than 25 years, we have worked side by side with state governments including Jigawa and Kano states, their communities, and civil society to build stronger health systems, improve learning outcomes for millions of children, support farmers to grow their businesses, and help states attract the investment they need to thrive,” she said.

She added the visits strengthened confidence in the future of the partnership and the potential for deeper collaboration in delivering lasting development outcomes across northern Nigeria.

The British High Commission further noted its Propcom+ agriculture programme is currently supporting agribusinesses to improve food security and expand market opportunities for smallholder farmers, while the PACE programme continues to provide technical support on climate governance, revenue generation and private investment from its regional hub in Kano.

It added the UK also remains a major contributor to the HOPE-Edu, HOPE-Gov and HOPE-PHC World Bank-supported programmes focused on reforms in education, governance and primary healthcare delivery across participating states.