NBA, CIFCFIN Sign Landmark MoU to Eradicate Forgery, Safeguard 2027 Elections

Bennett Oghifo





The Nigerian Bar Association and Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to eradicate forgery and safeguard the integrity of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at NBA Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday, the President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, decried the harmful effects of using forged documents to facilitate fraudulent transactions, money laundering, and other criminal activities.

He cautioned members of the legal profession to ensure that documents emanating from them are authentic. “We must not use our profession to introduce forged documents into public records or court systems, thereby misleading the public,” he warned.

Referencing an earlier meeting with CIFCIN in February on the partnership, Osigwe said forensic science can strengthen the country’s judicial system, enhance institutional credibility and safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, especially as Nigerians look ahead to the 2027 general elections.

“Issues such as certificate forgery and document manipulation have repeatedly embarrassed our institutions and weakened public confidence. We must gate keep more effectively,” he said.

Osigwe described the partnership between CIFCFIN and NBA as very timely, strategic and necessary in order to build a country where integrity is verified, systems are trusted and fraud is prevented before it takes it root.

He had commended CIFCFIN for the work the Institute is doing to institutionalise forensic standards in Nigeria, noting that a modern justice system cannot function optimally without credible forensic analysis, whether in document verification, digital investigations or financial tracing.

He pledged that NBA was ready to collaborate in raising awareness, building capacity for the Bench and Bar as well as strengthening systems that ensure documents and transactions emanating from Nigeria are trustworthy.

He declared that it is based on these understandings that “we have agreed to this partnership. To the glory of God, I now sign this document (MoU) on behalf of the Nigerian Bar Association this 13th day of May 2026.”

In his response, CIFCFIN Founder/Chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, said the signing of the MoU signals the beginning of a strong partnership between the NBA and the Institute.

“This partnership cuts across many sectors, including electoral management, anti-money laundering efforts, proceeds-of-crime investigations, forgery detection, certificate fraud, financial crimes, and many other forms of malpractice,” he explained.

He said that at the center of every criminal justice system is evidence, and at the center of evidence is the ability of investigators to transform suspicion into admissible evidence that can support litigation.

“The opportunities and responsibilities embedded in this collaboration are enormous,” he added, saying: “following this MOU signing, both organisations will play a critical role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

The signing ceremony was supervised by the NBA Secretary General, Dr. Mobolaji Ojibana and witnessed by high-raking officials of NBA and CIFCFIN.