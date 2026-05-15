HYPREP Plans Donor, Diplomatic Conference, Remediates 30 of 65 Ogoni Sites

• Reduces contaminants level to 600 micrograms

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund Incorporated for the Hydrocarbon Pollution

Remediation Project (HYPREP) yesterday announced that it was set to host a high-level Conference on Donor Facilitation and Diplomatic Support Engagement at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

At a press conference in Abuja, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Emmanuel Deeyah, stated that the conference scheduled for May 26, 2026, is designed to deepen strategic partnerships with the diplomatic community, international development agencies, donor organisations and multilateral institutions.

HYPREP, an organisation under the Federal Ministry of Environment, noted that other attendees will include environmental experts, and private sector stakeholders in support of the ongoing environmental restoration and sustainable development efforts in Ogoniland and the wider Niger Delta region.

The event, Deeyah explained, will bring together senior government officials, ambassadors, development partners, environmental institutions, and international organisations to explore collaborative pathways for accelerating environmental remediation, public health interventions, livelihood restoration, water projects, mangrove restoration, and sustainable community development.

Also speaking ahead of the conference, the Project Coordinator for HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, said that the engagement represents an important platform for strengthening international cooperation, mobilising technical support, and reinforcing global confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to environmental restoration, conservation and sustainability.

The Minister of Environment, Mr Balarabe Lawal, according to the organisation, is expected to deliver the opening remarks at the donor conference, while the Dutch Ambassador to Nigeria, Bengt van Loosdrecht, will present a goodwill message.

Besides, a major highlight of the conference will be a technical presentation showcasing HYPREP’s achievements, milestones, ongoing interventions, challenges, and future strategic priorities.

The conference will also feature a panel discussion and interactive donor engagement session aimed at encouraging collaborative investment, technical partnerships, and diplomatic support for long-term environmental sustainability in the Niger Delta.

During an interview, Zabbey disclosed that 30 out of the 65 contaminated sites identified by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Ogoniland have so far been closed out through remediation and natural recovery processes.

According to him, 17 ‘simple sites’ where only soil contamination was recorded, have been fully remediated and closed out, while another 13 sites had recovered through natural attenuation processes without active remediation work.

“Natural processes like photo-oxidation and bio-remediation reduced the contaminant levels to below detectable limits. Independent investigations confirmed that they no longer require remediation, and those 13 sites have also been closed out,” he said.

Zabbey noted that remediation works are currently ongoing at 17 medium-risk complex sites, many of which involve groundwater contamination.

“Four of those sites have recorded contaminant levels reduced to below 600 micrograms per litre, which is the benchmark set by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said.

The HYPREP coordinator further disclosed that the remaining 18 high-risk complex sites located in residential areas are undergoing detailed site characterisation to determine the extent of pollution and the appropriate remediation methods.

“We are determining the level of contamination, the scope of the work and the method to deploy because the environment is not static,” he said.

He explained that groundwater contamination patterns may have shifted since the UNEP report was released in 2011, making fresh investigations necessary before contracts are awarded.

Since the commencement of operations in 2016, HYPREP noted that it has pursued a holistic approach to environmental remediation, public health intervention, livelihoods restoration, infrastructure development, research, peacebuilding, and sustainable development in Ogoniland.