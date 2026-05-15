House Committee Intensifies Oversight Drive, Engages SURCON, NITT on Compliance, Reforms

The House of Representatives Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), chaired by Hon. Peter Eze, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening oversight, transparency and equitable representation across government institutions following a strategic interactive session with the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT).

The high-level engagement, held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, formed part of the committee’s ongoing oversight and institutional collaboration efforts aimed at deepening compliance with the Federal Character Principle and advancing the reform agenda of the commission.

The SURCON delegation was led by the Surveyor-General and Registrar, Mr. Olugbemiro Kunle, while the NITT delegation was headed by Dr. Bayero Salih Farah.

The meeting provided an opportunity for policy-driven discussions on institutional efficiency, equitable representation, administrative compliance, and inter-agency cooperation within Nigeria’s public service system.

Speaking during the session, Hon. Peter Eze stated that the committee remains committed to ensuring effective oversight of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) under its jurisdiction.

According to him, the engagement was not merely a routine exercise but a strategic platform to promote accountability, transparency, inclusiveness, and adherence to the constitutional mandate of the FCC.

He emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between the commission and regulatory institutions such as SURCON and NITT in promoting national cohesion, administrative fairness and balanced representation in appointments, recruitment, staff development and resource distribution.

Eze further noted that strong institutional partnerships remain essential to the realization of the commission’s reform agenda and national integration objectives.

In their separate remarks, the leadership of SURCON and NITT commended the committee for creating an avenue for direct engagement on critical policy and operational matters.

They reaffirmed their commitment to professionalism, institutional accountability, regulatory excellence, and compliance with government directives guiding public service administration.

The discussions also explored ways of strengthening compliance mechanisms, improving communication channels, and enhancing synergy between the institutions for improved service delivery.

Following the deliberations, members of the committee alongside the SURCON and NITT delegations paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the FCC, Hon. Hulayat Ayo Omidiran.

During the visit, the committee commended the executive chairman for her visionary and purposeful leadership, which they said continues to reposition the commission towards greater efficiency, inclusiveness and administrative credibility.

They also reaffirmed their support for the ongoing reforms and institutional transformation initiatives being implemented under her leadership.

Members of the committee present at the session included its Vice-Chairman and member representing Nasarawa State, Hon. Halima Ahmadu Jabiru; member representing Osun State, Hon. Eludayo Eluyemi; member representing Edo State, Hon. Victor Sabor Edoror; member representing Borno State, Hon. Modu Mustapha; and member representing Zamfara State, Hon. Sani General Garba.

The session underscored the FCC’s resolve to deepen institutional collaboration, strengthen oversight responsibilities, and ensure effective compliance with the principles of fairness, equity and national unity across all sectors of governance.

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