  • Friday, 15th May, 2026

FAAN Meets with Cargo Agents at Lagos Airports

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Directorate of Cargo Development and Services (DCDS) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in furtherance of its mandate to promote efficiency, standardisation, and growth within the air cargo sector, held a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with recognised agents’ associations operating within the cargo value chain at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

The meeting, themed: ‘Strategic Engagement Session on Cargo Village Development and Operational Framework’, was organised to foster a transparent, inclusive, and globally competitive cargo system, recognising the critical role of agents and freight forwarders in cargo operations.

Representing the Director of Cargo Development and Services, Mr. Lekan Thomas, the General Manager, Cargo, Mrs. Alao Mamman, in her opening remarks, emphasised the importance of stronger stakeholder collaboration towards the realisation of the Cargo Village project, noting that the initiative would enhance operational efficiency, streamline cargo handling processes, and ensure compliance with international best practices and global standards.

The General Manager, Cargo Partnerships and Registration, Jay Etim, during his presentation, highlighted key focus areas including the development of the Aviacargo Village, the establishment of an integrated cargo logistics hub, the co-location of cargo stakeholders, operational standards, access control systems, regulatory compliance requirements, and the critical role of licensed agents within the evolving cargo ecosystem.

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