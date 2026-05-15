  • Friday, 15th May, 2026

Dronetecx Shaped UAS Policy Framework in Nigeria, Says Idu

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Chairman of FCI International, Fortune Idu, has said that deliberations, reports and recommendations from Dronetecx annual conference have significantly shaped its policy framework in Nigeria thereby improving and redefining the operations of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones.

Drones are widely used for aerial photography, surveillance, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, and military missions.

Idu noted that significantly, part 21 Regulations was launched immediately after the first edition of the program due to massive campaign.

“The impact on this sector is amazing, that’s how I can describe it. We have initially when we started, though we’re just venturing into a terrain that will remain very passive for a very long time, but the actions have been very spontaneous in terms of the actions and responses to what we are doing and the support we got from them, which propelled us into doing a lot of research.

“Part of the changes you are seeing today as it relates to this industry is actually coming from the report from dronetex,” Idu said.

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