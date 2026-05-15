  • Friday, 15th May, 2026

Aviation Union Condemns Air Force Assault on FAAN Official 

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has condemned what it called another case of unprovoked brutality by military personnel against civilian airport workers, following an assault on a senior Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) official at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, recently.

According to ANAP, Deputy General Manager and Head of Operations at the airport, Ekene Enechukwu, was responding to a fire emergency when he was stopped and physically assaulted at a Nigerian Air Force checkpoint near the airport toll gate. 

The union said the officer misread the official’s hurried movement and bloodied him in the process.

“This unprovoked brutality is one too many by NAF and other arms bearing personnel in various airports in Nigeria,” ANAP said in a statement signed by Deputy Secretary General, Comrade Ocheme Aba. 

The association noted that it has repeatedly raised concerns over what it described as “terrifying uncivil behaviour in a completely civic environment,” but said its warnings have gone unheeded. 

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