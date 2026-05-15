Reputational Damage of Air Passengers’ Unruly Behaviour

The unruly behaviour of passengers at the airports disrupt orderliness, safety and the general ecosystem in air travel, writes Chinedu Eze

In modern aviation precision governs every departure and arrival. When there is disruption it is more than a mere inconvenience, but a direct challenge to safety and order. Airports operate as ecosystems of coordination, where timing, discipline and adherence to protocol are not optional, but essential. Yet, in Nigeria and across the globe, this delicate balance is increasingly being tested by unruly passenger behaviour.

In an interview he granted during the fifth anniversary of United Nigeria Airlines, the Chairman of the indigenous carrier, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, said that the phenomenon of unruly passengers is one of the major challenges of air travel in Nigeria. Okonkwo noted that many things that could disrupt flight operations could be managed but that of unruly passengers could make flying very unpleasant because of the anarchic and spontaneous eruption of the organised system by passengers.

“I don’t know how many of you that can recall that by January 2025 in one of my TV outings, I had said that the worst thing that was happening to our aviation then was unruly passengers. We had overcome the problem of policy instability, and so on and so forth. Unruly passengers, I do not see it decreasing. It is great thing of concern. If there is anything that is not pleasant for me in this sector, it is the only unruly passenger situation. Every other thing, I can tell you, I don’t mind, including working 24 hours. I am okay with that but incident of unruly passengers can disrupt the whole process,” Okonkwo said.

According to him, he finds it easier dealing with regulatory issues and meeting the obligations, including compliance okay. But if there is any incident of unruly passenger behaviour, no matter the airline involved, my heart skips and starts beating faster.

The reason is that when unruly passengers start to protest violently at the airport, it would not only disrupt passenger facilitation and movement; it may also lead to harassment of airline’s staff, equipment and unleashes violence in the most orderly place, the airports.

Overreaction

As the number of people who travel by air in domestic flight service increased, some Nigerians became bolder in going against the rules that guide airport etiquette. The genesis of unruly passengers is traced to the failure of airport security apparatus to take decisive action to put it in check at the beginning. This emboldened passengers until air rage became a phenomenon at Nigeria’s airports. So, all efforts being made by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) received partial success.

Observers believe what was once considered an occasional lapse in decorum had evolved into a disturbing pattern. Incidents ranging from verbal altercations at boarding gates to physical confrontations with airline and airport personnel are becoming more frequent, drawing concern from regulators and industry stakeholders alike. These disruptions ripple beyond the individuals involved, delaying flights, straining security systems, and in extreme cases, posing real threats to passenger safety.

Investigations revealed that passengers are adept at revolting against Nigerian carriers both on domestic and international operations. Some years ago, when Medview Airlines was still operating Lagos-London flights, passengers revolted against flight cancellation at the Lagos airport and wanted to physically attack the airline’s terminal manager. Sensing the passengers’ angst and rebellious reaction, he quickly ran into the airside of the airport after the central screening area.

Unruly passengers are known to destroy airlines’ ground equipment, harass and sometimes beat up airlines’ ground staff and sometimes extend their belligerence and irascible outburst to other airport workers and facilities.

Implications

Aviation authorities have warned at different occasions that the implications of the acts of unruly passengers are far-reaching. Beyond operational delays and financial losses, persistent disorder risks tend to erode public confidence in air travel, which is a sector built fundamentally on trust, predictability and control.

In Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has taken a firm stance. The Authority has publicly condemned such conduct as “entirely unacceptable within the framework of civil aviation,” signalling a shift towards stricter enforcement. Officials emphasise that airports are not arenas for defiance but regulated spaces where compliance is critical. Sanctions for offenders, FAAN insists, will be decisive, ranging from fines and prosecution to possible travel restrictions.

As passenger numbers continue to rise and airports grow more congested, the challenge for authorities will not only to enforce discipline but also to reinforce a culture of shared responsibility. In aviation, where safety is collective, even a single act of disorder can unsettle the entire system.

Under global aviation standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), an unruly passenger is anyone who fails to comply with airport or airline rules or disobeys lawful instructions from staff, thereby disturbing order or compromising safety. What begins as impatience can quickly escalate into a security incident, one that forces flight delays, diversions, or even an emergency landing.

At Nigeria’s busiest terminals, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, friction often simmers beneath the surface. Delayed flights, poor communication, and service breakdowns can ignite passenger frustration. Analysts note that while passenger rights are well established, perceived gaps in enforcement often fuel confrontations.

Recent incidents, some widely circulated on social media, show passengers obstructing boarding processes, verbally abusing staff, or refusing safety instructions. In one case, a passenger reportedly disrupted aircraft movement over a luggage dispute, grounding operations and drawing national attention.

The law recognises the gravity of disorder and chaos at the airports. Under Nigeria’s Civil Aviation framework, the pilot-in-command holds ultimate authority and may order restraint, diversion, or immediate handover of offenders to law enforcement upon landing.

On-board

Unruly passenger behaviour does not only happen at the airports; it also happens in the air. There have been many occasions where passengers became disruptive in the air. One of the major causes of disruption in the air is passengers’ unwillingness to follow crew directives, especially switching off their phones to avoid conflicting signals from air traffic control. Other major cause of conflict is when a passenger’s luggage is moved to be checked in because of its size and the passenger resists, insisting that he must put it in overhead locker or under his seat. Beyond the size of the luggage, cabin crew may consider a luggage unsafe because of its content and insist that it must be checked in, but some passengers would insist that they must have their bag in the cabin.

Most often pilots de-board such unruly passengers but in extreme cases, passengers themselves may be called upon to assist in restraining a disruptive individual, a reminder that safety is a collective responsibility at 30,000 feet.

Sanctions

Airport authorities insist that frustration, however justified, does not excuse disorder, and the consequences for unruly behaviour are neither symbolic nor lenient. They are designed to deter. There are various penalties for unruly behaviour at the airports. But in the past, concerned authorities did not enforce these penalties, which exacerbated unruly passenger behaviour. In fact, It was learnt that past airport management tend to believe that unruly behaviour was an airline affair until passengers in their revolts began to ventilate their anger by destroying both airlines and airport infrastructure. In fact, such notoriety tends to dent the image of an airport because at the end of the day, the incidents happen at the airports.

Across Nigeria’s airports, a clearly defined regime of sanctions now confronts unruly behaviour. Financial penalties are among the first line of enforcement. Passengers who refuse to comply with established safety or security procedures risk fines of up to N500,000, while actions that interfere with the duties of crew members can attract penalties of up to N200,000 or, in some cases, custodial sentences.

Beyond fines, the legal implications can escalate swiftly. Assaulting airline or airport personnel carries a minimum sentence of two months’ imprisonment, while more severe breaches, particularly those that endanger safety, can result in jail terms of up to two years. At the end of the spectrum, offences such as hijacking attempts or issuing terrorist threats attract the gravest sanction under the law: life imprisonment.

Administrative measures further reinforce this framework. Offending passengers may be blacklisted or subjected to travel bans, effectively restricting their access to air transport. In many cases, enforcement is immediate, ranging from arrest and prosecution to removal from aircraft and outright denial of boarding.

Taken together, these penalties underscore a broader message from regulators, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria: discipline within the aviation space is non-negotiable, and any conduct that threatens order or safety will be met with swift and uncompromising consequences.

FAAN management said the message is clear: airports are not arenas for confrontation but controlled environments where discipline is non-negotiable. Ultimately, the issue of unruly passengers sits at the intersection of rights and responsibility. The future of safe, efficient air travel depends as much on passenger behaviour as it does on infrastructure.