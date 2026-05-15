APGA Primaries: War of Titans as Anambra Politicians Jostle for Tickets

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has distinguished itself as the dominant party in Anambra State. As the party prepares for its primary elections, David-Chyddy Eleke reports that aspirants are bracing for political war.

On May 23, 2026, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would hold its primary election to elect its candidates for the positions of Senate, House of Representatives, Governor and House of Assembly. The date is carefully set to beat the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In Anambra state, APGA is a predominant party that has held the governorship position for exactly 20 years, having taken power from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on March 17, 2006 through the court, using its 2003 governorship candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

In Anambra today, the ticket of the party for a contest feels like an automatic ticket to a political position. For example, two months ago, the party held its primary election for local government election that is expected to hold in August this year. Already, those elected as local government chairmanship candidates and councillors for the election are already feeling like elected officials.

Even though the election is still months away, those elected as candidates of APGA for the upcoming election have already held thanksgiving for their victory, knowing that no other political party would challenge them.

With the kind of acceptance the party has gained in the state, it is not surprising that many political bigwigs have pitched tent with it. While many of them have remained steadfast with the party, others who were once with them have gone out and returned, while some more who have remained in the opposition trying to topple the party without success have fully returned to her, seeking her ticket to actualize their political aspirations.

The May 23, 2026 primary election proves to be a tough battle for political titans as there are more than two strong aspirants in the party in all of the 30 state constituencies, 11 federal constituencies and three senatorial zones. In the senatorial race for example, Anambra North parades an array of political titans who are jostling for the ticket of APGA, each claiming superiority, popularity and experience over the other.

There are Senator Stella Oduah, Chief Primus Odili and Dr Alex Obiogbolu, among others. While former Aviation Minister and ex-Senator representing the senatorial zone, Oduah is claiming to have experience over the others, having been in the chamber previously, Odili, a grassroot politician and former Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano is banking on his popularity and acceptability within the party.

On the other hand, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, a medical doctor who hails from Onitsha, and the immediate past Senior Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Political Matters is banking on his closeness to the National Leader of the party, Governor Soludo for the contest. The contest proves to be one of the fiercest in the primary election.

Already, there have been intrigues, with some manouvering which has shown high power politicking. Recently, a group of elders have warned the party against fielding Oduah, who they said has been convicted for fraud with her recent plea bargain arrangement with the federal government on her fraud case involving over N2billion. Also, some stakeholders have insisted that Obiogbolu who served as Director-General of campaign for the PDP governorship candidate in 2021 is not a member of the party. In coming days, intrigues is expected to heighten.

In the federal constituencies election, there are also very strong contenders for the party’s tickets, including in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency where Chief Ikenna Iyiegbu and Dr Ifeanyi Ibezi have already started doing battle over the ticket of the party.

Both men are strongly rooted, and they believe that the ticket of APGA for the 2027 election would assure them of victory, especially if they are able to tame whoever emerges as candidate in NDC where Mr Peter Obi has decided to pitch tent with for his presidential aspiration.

As part of the battle for the election, Iyiegbu and Ibezi recently engaged in a battle. This was after Ibezi scheduled a stakeholders meeting to declare his intention, but the local government chairman of Idemili North who is believed to be working for Iyiegbu stopped the meeting, insisting that there was security intelligence showing that the area where the meeting was scheduled to hold was unsafe.

Though Ibezi attempted to hold the meeting, there was fracas which led to massive shooting, including the gunning down of two police operatives by men of the Agunechemba Security Outfit.

In several other parts of the state, politicians are battle-ready, waiting to clinch the ticket of APGA.

Meanwhile, before the Monday screening for all aspirants, APGA released guidelines for the forthcoming primary election, asking all aspirants to ensure they come with their highest qualifications for the screening. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, in a press release also said there would be no basis for bribery and urged all to eschew such behavior. He said: “Any demand for payment should be reported immediately to the National Secretariat”.

APGA had last week raked in billions with the sales of forms, pegging their Senate, House of Representatives, Governor and House of Assembly forms at; N15million, N12million, N25million and N6million respectively.

The national leader of the party, Prof Chukwuma Soludo had during a South East stakeholders meeting announced that the primary election would be held within the wards of the localities of the aspirants, through option A4, while all primary election appeals would be sorted out on May 28, 2026.