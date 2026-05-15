Oyo’s Political Chessboard: Alli as Aspirant to Beat in APC

Oluwaseyi Adedotun writes that the Senator representing Oyo South in the 10th National Assembly, Sharafadeen Alli is the aspirant to beat in the State gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress coming up later this month.

As the race toward the 2027 governorship election gradually gathers momentum, one reality is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore within the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Sharafadeen Alli, who represents Oyo South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, is steadily positioning himself, not merely as another aspirant, but as the candidate to beat, both at the APC primaries and potentially in the general election itself.

Nevertheless, in a political climate where credibility has become scarce currency, Alli’s appeal cuts across multiple layers of the political ecosystem: party leaders searching for a stable hand, delegates seeking an electable candidate, grassroots voters yearning for accessible leadership and undecided stakeholders looking for competence without controversy.

The emerging attraction toward Alli is not accidental. It is rooted in a convergence of political timing, public perception, administrative experience, and strategic acceptability.

For APC leaders still haunted by the painful lessons of internal divisions and electoral miscalculations, Alli represents something politically valuable: stability. Unlike many ambitious contenders whose aspirations trigger deep factional anxieties, Alli is increasingly viewed as a bridge between old blocs and emerging political interests within the party. His long political journey, from local government administration to the Senate, has enabled him to cultivate relationships across tendencies without becoming trapped within a single camp.

That matters enormously in Oyo politics.

The APC’s biggest challenge going into 2027 may not necessarily be opposition from outside; it may be managing internal fragmentation after the primaries. In that regard, many stakeholders see Alli as one of the few aspirants capable of reducing post-primary bitterness because his political identity has largely avoided the aggressiveness and polarisation that often define intra-party contests.

His image as an “Omoluabi” politician also continues to resonate strongly among traditional political leaders and older party stakeholders who still value restraint, humility, and administrative maturity in leadership. In a season where political noise is expected to dominate public discourse, Alli’s calm disposition may ironically become one of his greatest assets.

Beyond party elders and power brokers, Alli’s candidacy is also finding acceptance among delegates for practical reasons. Delegates are often strategic voters. They ask difficult questions: Who can survive the scrutiny of a statewide campaign? Who can withstand opposition attacks? Who can unite the party after the primaries? Who has the structure to compete effectively across zones?

On many of those fronts, Alli ticks all boxes. This is why his candidacy has become increasingly formidable by the day. One of his strongest political advantages is the absence of heavy political baggage. In an era where scandals, unresolved allegations, and controversial histories frequently weaken aspirants before campaigns even begin, Alli presents a relatively clean public profile. That reality alone gives delegates a sense of electoral safety. A candidate without major reputational liabilities is easier to market to the electorate and far less vulnerable during opposition-driven media battles.

Equally important is his depth of governmental experience. Alli is not entering the race as a political newcomer who is coming to learn governance on the job. His service as Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government, Secretary to the State Government and now Senator representing Oyo South, provides him with administrative exposure across multiple levels of governance.

That institutional memory appeals to party stakeholders who understand that governing Oyo requires more than charisma. It requires knowledge of bureaucracy, negotiation, lawmaking, conflict management, and grassroots administration. Among ordinary voters, however, Alli’s attraction may rest on something even more powerful: familiarity and accessibility.

In Oyo, politics is deeply emotional and cultural. Voters often prefer leaders they can identify with beyond campaign posters and television appearances. Alli’s roots in the ancient city, his longstanding political visibility and his reputation for grassroots engagement help reinforce the perception that he is not detached from the everyday realities of the people.

There is also growing fatigue among sections of the electorate regarding governance models perceived as excessively cosmetic or media-driven. Increasingly, conversations are shifting toward issues of economic hardship, youth empowerment, civil service welfare, education, local enterprise and social stability. Alli’s supporters are cleverly positioning him as a candidate more aligned with institutional rebuilding and human capital development than headline-grabbing optics.

This narrative is particularly resonating among professionals, civil servants, and sections of the political class nostalgic for the governance philosophy associated with the Ladoja era, one remembered in many quarters for its emphasis on prudence and grassroots-oriented administration.

Another factor strengthening Alli’s political standing is his legal and legislative background. In a democratic environment increasingly shaped by constitutional disputes, policy complexities, and federal-state negotiations, stakeholders are beginning to value candidates with strong institutional understanding. Alli’s supporters argue that his experience in the National Assembly and his legal training equip him with the intellectual discipline needed to navigate modern governance challenges.

Perhaps most importantly, Alli’s candidacy currently enjoys something many politicians struggle to achieve simultaneously: acceptability among elites and emotional connection with the grassroots. For political leaders, he appears safe, experienced, and stabilising. For delegates, he appears electable and marketable. For ordinary voters, he appears accessible, familiar, and relatively credible.

For the APC as a party, Alli increasingly looks like a candidate capable of consolidating internal interests while presenting a serious challenge in the general election. None of this guarantees victory, of course. Oyo politics remains fluid, unpredictable, and highly competitive. Other aspirants possess formidable structures, influence, and resources of their own. The primaries will undoubtedly test alliances, loyalties, and endurance.

Yet as conversations quietly intensify across party caucuses, grassroots meetings, and stakeholder circles, one conclusion appears to be gaining momentum: if the APC truly seeks a candidate capable of uniting the party, minimising internal fractures, and mounting a credible statewide challenge in 2027, Alli may well be emerging as the most strategically compelling option on the table.

In the evolving battle for Agodi Government House, the man many once considered merely a steady political figure is now increasingly being viewed as the aspirant others must measure themselves against.

-Adedotun writes from Ibadan, Oyo state capital.