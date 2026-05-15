Makinde Takes 2027 Election Battle to Tinubu in S’West, Declares for Presidency

• Calls for national unity against one-party rule at PDP/APM rally

•Says claims that opposition can’t unite is miscalculation

•Declares opposition is the everyday Nigerian for whom the nation does not work

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





In what may yet alter the dynamics of the 2027 general election, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, declared his intention to contest for the office of President of Nigeria under a new alliance between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

Makinde made the declaration before a mammoth crowd of party enthusiasts, supporters, and political stakeholders, from far and near, during a rally at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

By the announcement, Makinde became the first prominent presidential hopeful, and one with an ac-tive political office, to challenge fellow Yoruba south-westerner, President Bola Tinubu, to the presidential contest.

Described by organisers as a “Unity Mega Rally,” the event turned the ancient city into a political carnival as PDP and APM supporters thronged the venue in large numbers, chanting solidarity songs and waving party flags in what observers regarded as one of the biggest opposition political gatherings in recent months.

In his declaration speech, Makinde said Nigeria was drifting dangerously towards a one-party state. He warned that democracy itself was under threat if opposition forces failed to unite against what he described as systematic attempts to weaken alternative political voices.

Makinde said the country had reached a critical political crossroads, insisting that the time has come for Nigerians and opposition parties to work together to rescue democracy and reset the country.

“We have witnessed the continuous meddling in the affairs of opposition parties in our dear country with the aim of taking Nigeria to a one-party system,” he said.

“Without a multiparty system there is no democra-cy,” Makinde added.

The governor lamented the worsening economic and security situation in the country, saying many Nigerians have been pushed into survival mode while those entrusted with power are treating public authority as personal property.

According to him, the opposition movement extends beyond political parties to include ordinary Nigerians frustrated by hardship and governance failures.

Makinde stated regarding Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), “They calculated and said opposition cannot unite. But I am here today to say it is a miscalculation. The opposition in Nigeria is not just the political parties; it is the everyday Nigerian for whom the country does not work.”

Calling for mass civic participation, Makinde urged Nigerians to resist political apathy and become actively engaged in shaping the future of the country.

He stated, “This is the time for every one of us to shake off the apathy that is gradually taking root and engage with the political process to ensure that Nigeria works for us.

“It is time to confront our fears. It is time to be engaged citizens and not spectators in our own country.”

The Oyo State governor said the newly-announced PDP/APM alliance represented the beginning of a broader opposition coalition aimed at offering Nigerians an alternative political direction ahead of the 2027 general election.

Describing Ibadan as “the city of warriors”, Makinde declared that the alliance would field candidates for elective offices from top to bottom across the country.

He declared before the cheering crowd, “Therefore, today, I Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, FNSE, announce my candidacy for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the PDP/APM alliance.”

Earlier, some leaders of PDP and APM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of the ongoing coalition and realignment efforts between the two political parties ahead of 2027 general election.

The signing and presentation of the MoU was held at the PDP South-west Secretariat, Soji Adagunodo House, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

Speaking at the signing and presentation of the MoU, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, thanked Makinde for bringing new energy and unity among the political leaders.

Olafeso praised Makinde’s strategic capacity and management of resources as the governor of Oyo State.

The governor later led the PDP and APM leaders, top government officials, and political functionaries to Mapo Hall, where party loyalists had converged for the mega rally.

At the rally, Chairman of PDP in Oyo State, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, said the unity rally was the climax of the alliance between PDP and APM following the signing of the MoU.

Ogungbenro described the development as the beginning of good things for Oyo State and Nigeria, assuring that the alliance of the two political parties would produce the president and governors, as well as national and state assembly members in the 2027 elections.

In their separate goodwill messages, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and PDP National Vice Chairman, (South-East), Chief Ali Odefa, stat-ed that the alliance of the two political parties was a direct result of the ruling APC’s failure to keep its numerous campaign promises.

They added that Nigeria could not afford to operate a one-party system, saying the citizens are coming together to ensure an end to the incompetence of the APC administration in the country.

In their remarks, National Chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantalle, and National Secretary of the party, Hon. Oyadeyi Ayodele, congratulated Makinde and the leaders of the parties on the alliance. They stressed that APM and PDP had begun to work together to ensure that Nigeria reclaimed its pride of place as one of the best countries in Africa.

The two events – signing of the MoU and declaration rally – had in attendance Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hamid Gbadamosi; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; and former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu.

There were also serving House of Representatives members of the party in Oyo State as well as governorship, senatorial, and House of Assembly aspirants.

Equally in attendance were APM National Vice Chairman (South-West), Hon. Peter Olabanji; APM National Women Leader, Hajia Hafsat Usman; APM Chairman, Oyo State, Hon. Adegbenro Fagbemi; PDP Chairman, Ekiti State, Hon. Tunji Odeyemi; PDP Caretaker Chairman, Osun State, Hon. Babatunde Tijani, and PDP Chairman, Lagos State, Dr. Amos Fawole.

Top government functionaries, including Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba (Dr.) Segun Ogunwuyi; Chairman, Ibadan Airport Upgrade Committee, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Adeniyi; Chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr Saka Balogun; commissioners, special advisers; executive assistants; special assistants; and other PDP stakeholders were also in attendance.