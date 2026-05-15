Ancelotti Extends Brazil Contract Until 2030

Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract as Brazil manager until the 2030 World Cup.

The Italian was appointed to the post in May 2025 after his departure from Real Madrid and he has since secured Brazil’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States next month.

“From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this country,” said the 66-year-old.

“For the past year, we have been working to lead the Brazilian national team back to the very top of the world stage.

“But the CBF (Brazil Football Federation) and I want more. More victories, more time, more work. We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for another four years.

“I want to thank the CBF for their trust.”

Ancelotti has had 10 games in charge of the South Americans, winning five, drawing two and losing three.

Brazil will be aiming to win a sixth World Cup, and the country’s first victory at the showpiece tournament since 2002, this summer.

Ancelotti is expected to name his squad for the competition on 18 May, with Brazil starting their World Cup campaign against Morocco on 13 June.

They will play Haiti and Scotland in their other Group C games.

CBF President, Samir Xaud, said Ancelotti’s new contract was a “historic day for the CBF and for Brazilian football”

He added that it was “another firm step in our commitment to offering the five-time world champion national team an increasingly strong, modern and competitive structure” as “we work daily to keep Brazil at the highest level of world football”.