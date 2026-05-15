Air Peace Blames Airspace Closure for Disruption of Lagos-London Flight

Chinedu Eze





Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has disclosed its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service of May 13 experienced an operational disruption.

According to the airline, the development followed closure of the airspace of one of African country’s airspace, thus blocking the flight’s en-route access towards its destination

A statement by Air Peace management disclosed the aircraft safely returned to Lagos in accordance with established international aviation procedures.

The statement said, “Air Peace wishes to inform the flying public that its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service of May 13, 2026, experienced an operational disruption following en-route access issues involving the airspace authorities of an African country.

“As a result of the development and the need for immediate operational clarification with the relevant authorities, the aircraft safely returned to Lagos in accordance with established international aviation procedures.

“Consequently, the London Gatwick service was rescheduled while the matter was being resolved. Affected passengers were promptly informed of the situation, while care arrangements, including communication updates, support services, and necessary assistance, were provided for their convenience.

“Air Peace sincerely apologises to all affected passengers for the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen disruption which was beyond our control. The airline remains committed to maintaining operational integrity, regulatory compliance, and the highest standards of passenger service across its network.”