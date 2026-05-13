Nigerian School Wins Guinness World Record for Longest Speech Marathon

Esther Oluku





The School of Eloquence, a Nigerian public speaking academy, has won the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon by a group after completing a 20-day event that ran from April 1 to April 21, 2026.

Making the announcement yesterday, Senior Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, Lena Khulman, stated the school secured the title after reaching a total of 480 hours of speaking, toppling the previous New Zealand record of 127 hours, 31 minutes, and 4.23 seconds.

Khulman described the attempt as a test of endurance, extraordinary organization, consistency, teamwork, and commitment across the 20-day stretch, making the school the current record holder.

She said: “Before this attempt, the existing record stood at 127 hours, 31 minutes, and 4.23 seconds, achieved by Toastmasters District 112 in New Zealand in April 2018.

“After a thorough review of all submitted evidence including video footage, livestream archives, operational logs, witness documentation, and continuity verification material, I can now officially confirm that the School of Eloquence reached a total of 480 hours.”

Speaking shortly after the official declaration, the Dean of the School of Eloquence, Mr. Ubong Essien, explained that the attempt was inspired by the institution’s 20th anniversary adding that the declaration is a moment of great pride not just for the school, but for the nation.

“It is a moment of pride not just for me personally, but for Nigeria. Nigeria is in the news for a historic and positive reason, showing the world that we have substance, intellect, a voice, and eloquence,” he said.