2027: British Government Will Be Neutral in Nigeria’s Elections, Says Envoy

• Commends Gov. AbdulRazaq on gender inclusion, women’s rights

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Gill Lever, yesterday, said the British government would not interfere in the conduct of Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

Lever stressed that the British government had no preferred political party ahead of the elections.

She spoke in Ilorin while paying a courtesy visit to Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at Government House.

Lever, who was on a three-day official visit to Kwara State, said, “British Government would support a free, peaceful, and credible election in Nigeria next year.

“Downing Street has no favourite political party and will not be seen interfering in local political matters.

“We all want to see elections that are peaceful, that are inclusive, that are credible, with space for participation, with respect for institutions.”

The British envoy added, “The British government, as you’ll understand, Excellency, is entirely neutral. We do not favour one party or another, and we would never be in the business of telling Nigerian people how to vote.

“But peaceful and credible elections, of course, are not only a democratic objective. This is not only about the Commonwealth values and the values of democracy that we’ve long shared, they’re also an economic objective or imperative as well.”

While commending AbdulRazaq for the quest to make life worth living for the people of Kwara State, the British envoy said, “Kwara under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has become a model for gender equity.” She called the governor a trailblazer for women’s rights and participation in politics.

Addressing the governor, the deputy high commissioner stated, “First of all, you’re a strong advocate for women’s representation in governance, and I think Kwara, under your leadership, has been a trailblazer for women’s rights and women’s participation in the political life of your state,

“We know that you’ve appointed over 50 per cent of your cabinet roles to women. So women’s representation in political life and law-making is essential to Nigeria’s economic development.

“I think we all see that. So, I strongly commend you, Your Excellency. You are a model state for gender equity, and your endorsement of the special seats bill for women has earned you a ‘HeForShe’ Ambassador.”

Lever stated that the British government was working in many states to help improve digital skills and nurture young talents in the tech industry.

She said, “We’re visiting the Ilorin Innovation Hub today to see the progress of that particular set of UK assistance, see how it’s helped to develop skills and develop aspirations in the tech sector. This is allowing innovators to access global networks and opportunities.

“So we’re very keen through our digital access programme to help improve digital skills, nurture talents, and further the aspirations of young men and women in tech, and help them into employment opportunities.

“You may also know that we launched, a couple of months ago, a community hub in Olayinka (Ifelodun local government), which we hope will benefit over 50,000 people in the local government with tech skills and digital access.”

Responding, AbdulRazaq said his administration had turned around the fortunes of the state, with significant progress made in different sectors of the economy.

He said, “We have made significant progress in different sectors of the economy, from health, education, to agriculture and road infrastructure. When we came in 2019, things just weren’t working in the state.

“From backlogs of pensions and gratuities to payment of half-salaries to blacklist of Kwara by Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).”

The governor added, “When we came in, 99 per cent of schools did not have WASH facilities and no fencing of schools; teachers were in fact owed months in salary arrears. Today, we are up-to-date in investment in basic education with payment of counterpart funds to UBEC.

“We have expanded access to education, healthcare and we are making prompt payment of salaries as well as improving the welfare of the workforce.

“We have cleared the backlog of salaries we met. In fact, we are planning to raise the minimum wage again this year to N100,000.”

AbdulRazaq explained that his administration’s investment in education and health sectors had yielded positive results, with improved ratings of the sectors and expansion of access to education and health care delivery.

AbdulRazaq stated, “We have expanded access to university education with the (completion of) two campuses of KWASU in Kwara North and South. Then, by the time we will be leaving office by 2027, Kwara will have five teaching hospitals to bridge shortage of manpower in the health sector.”

On agriculture, the governor said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was encouraging farming activities and the state had established a Shea processing factory in Kaiama, which will be the second largest in Nigeria when operational.