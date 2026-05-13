NIMC Unveils WhatsApp, Live Chat Platforms to Revolutionise NIN Customer Support

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched new WhatsApp and live chat support channels to improve customer service and ease access to National Identification Number (NIN) enquiries for Nigerians and legal residents.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission said the initiative forms part of its ongoing digital transformation and service reform agenda under the leadership of Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

According to NIMC, the newly introduced platforms are designed to provide faster, more convenient and real-time support services to the public, while reducing the need for physical visits to its offices.

The Commission stated that users can now access support through the live chat feature on its official website, NIMC Official Website, as well as through its official WhatsApp support line at +234 701 566 6971.

NIMC noted the move aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which seeks to improve efficiency in public service delivery through technology-driven solutions.

The commission explained the platforms would offer prompt responses to enquiries, real-time guidance, and verified information relating to NIN services and identity management matters.

It added the reforms being championed by Coker-Odusote are aimed at expanding access to identity services, strengthening public confidence, and enhancing operational efficiency across the commission’s activities.

NIMC also urged Nigerians and legal residents to utilise only its official communication channels and remain vigilant against misinformation and fraudulent activities.