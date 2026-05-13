Estimated Billing: FCCPC Backs Lagos Crackdown on Unmetered Power Supply

• Tunji Bello: consumers must be protected from unfair billing practices where electricity consumption cannot be accurately measured

James Emejo in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos





Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday threw its weight behind efforts by Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to enforce stricter measures against estimated electricity billing.

FCCPC said the reforms were critical to restoring consumer confidence and accountability in the power sector.

The commission particularly welcomed LASERC’s position in the 2025 Lagos Electricity Market Report, supporting the enforcement of existing legal provisions relating to electricity supply without meters, alongside the phased rollout of universal smart metering across the state.

Essentially, the state electricity regulatory commission is pursuing a broad reform programme aimed at strengthening consumer protection and improving electricity market performance in Lagos.

The measures include the phased enforcement of compulsory metering from 2026, feeder by feeder deployment of universal smart meters, tighter oversight of distribution companies, improved complaint resolution standards, and enforcement action against non-compliant operators.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive, FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, described the initiative as a major intervention to improve transparency in electricity billing and strengthen consumer protection.

Bello declared that estimated billing was one of the biggest sources of consumer dissatisfaction in the country’s power sector, stressing that accelerated metering would help curb exploitation and improve market accountability.

He said consumers must be protected from unfair billing practices, particularly where electricity consumption cannot be accurately measured.

In a statement issued by FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, Bello stated that effective metering would promote fairness, reduce billing disputes, improve accountability among operators, and boost public trust in the electricity market.

The FCCPC boss also urged other state electricity regulators and subnational governments undertaking electricity market reforms to emulate Lagos by prioritising transparent metering systems, stronger service standards, and effective consumer complaint resolution frameworks.

The commission called on electricity distribution companies and other market participants to cooperate with metering initiatives and comply fully with consumer protection obligations introduced by regulatory authorities.

It stated that findings contained in the LASERC report highlighted persistent service delivery gaps, poor complaint resolution performance, and electricity supply challenges within the state, underscoring the need for stronger consumer safeguards and sustained infrastructure investment.

FCCPC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting reforms that promoted transparency, accountability, fair market practices, and improved service delivery across Nigeria’s electricity sector.